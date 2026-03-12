Thrive Senior Living Acquires Three Georgia Communities, Expanding Home-State Presence

Thrive Senior Living continues growth through acquisition with the addition of three newly built Georgia communities to its portfolio, with financing provided by SRP Federal Credit Union.

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta-based Thrive Senior Living today announced the acquisition of three senior living communities in Georgia, further expanding the company's presence in its home state. The communities—operating under the At Home Senior Living brand—are located in Cochran, Thomson, and Jesup, Georgia.

Developed by the Sawyer family between 2019 and 2022, the communities are known for combining modern design with the warmth and hospitality characteristic of small-town Georgia. Beginning in 2024, Thrive partnered with the Sawyer family to support operations, with the shared vision of eventually bringing the communities into the Thrive portfolio.

All three communities have experienced strong performance and have developed a reputation locally for providing exceptional care for residents and creating a positive workplace culture for team members.

Prior to Thrive's operational partnership, Shanna Dupree led operations for At Home Senior Living. As a principal and owner in the communities, her leadership played a significant role in their success. Dupree has now joined Thrive as Director of Operations, where she is providing leadership for several Thrive communities.

"The Thrive and At Home Senior Living teams have learned so much from each other. We look forward to continuing to serve these communities for years to come," said Shanna Dupree, Director of Operations at Thrive Senior Living.

The acquisition was financed by SRP Federal Credit Union and represents a meaningful expansion of Thrive's Georgia portfolio, increasing the company's number of communities in the state to eight.

"Senior living communities in small markets can often provide the absolute best resident experience, but can struggle to run efficiently due to a lack of scale and resources," said Tate Stewart, Senior Vice President of Operations at Thrive Senior Living. "Combining Thrive's resources with the unique talent and culture of these At Home Senior Living communities has been exciting."

The At Home Senior Living communities are currently 94% occupied, and the Thrive team looks forward to continued operational growth in these markets.

About Thrive Senior Living:

Founded in Atlanta in 2008, Thrive Senior Living is a vertically integrated developer, owner, and operator of senior living communities. The company has operated more than 50 communities across the United States and has expanded joint venture partnerships in the United Kingdom and Asia.

https://thrivesl.com

