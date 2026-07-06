Thrive Senior Living Closes on Brooks Dairy Farm Site for Innovative Senior Living Campus in Ooltewah, Tennessee

Thrive Senior Living has closed on the land for its latest senior living development on Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah, Tennessee, marking an important step toward bringing a new, thoughtfully designed residential option to the growing Chattanooga-area market.

CHATTANOOGA Tenn., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrive Senior Living has closed on the land for its latest senior living development on Snow Hill Road in Ooltewah, Tennessee, marking an important step toward bringing a new, thoughtfully designed residential option to the growing Chattanooga-area market.

The 80-acre campus will include a full continuum of senior living options with approximately 400 units, including 55+ single family homes for sale, independent living cottages, independent living apartments, assisted living, and memory care. The project is being designed to serve residents who want an engaging, hospitality-driven lifestyle while remaining connected to family, neighbors, healthcare providers, and the broader community.

"The Brooks Dairy site is exactly the type of opportunity we look for: a strong local market with a meaningful need for quality senior housing, and a site that allows us to create something truly unique and enduring," said Alan Moise, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Thrive Senior Living. "We are grateful for the many partners who helped bring this closing together and excited to move the project into its next phase."

The Brooks Dairy Farm site is located within one of the region's most active growth corridors, with access to nearby retail, healthcare, churches, residential neighborhoods, and regional transportation routes. Thrive's plans for the community emphasize a residential-scale environment, strong amenity programming, and distinct living options that can meet residents' changing needs over time.

The Single-Family homes will be developed by Chattanooga-based RP Communities. "The Chattanooga market has a real and growing need for housing built specifically with the 55+ buyer in mind, and Brooks Farm gives us the opportunity to be part of something special," said Gabe Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of RP Communities. "We believe these homes will allow residents to downsize on their own terms - staying independent, staying connected to family and neighbors, and remaining part of a vibrant community. We're grateful to be partnering with Thrive on a project of this caliber."

Financing was provided by WesBanco, Inc.

About Thrive Senior Living

Founded in Atlanta in 2008, Thrive Senior Living is a vertically integrated developer, owner, and operator of senior living communities. The company has owned/operated more than 50 communities across the United States and has expanded joint venture partnerships in the United Kingdom and Asia.

About RP Communities: Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, RP Communities is a residential developer and homebuilder with over 30 years of combined experience and 700+ homes built across the Southeast. Known for creating well-designed, attainable neighborhoods in Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina, RP Communities is guided by a simple philosophy: do the right thing, put people first, and build places where life feels connected. The company has been recognized as a two-time Developer of the Year and a two-time Great Place to Work certified organization.

Media Contact

Alan Moise, Thrive Senior Living, 1 4048907988, [email protected], thriveseniorlivingcompany.com

SOURCE Thrive Senior Living