Thrive Well Company Featured on Not Just Jazz Network, Highlighting the Powerful Correlation Between Wellness and Music

"At Thrive Well, we believe wellness is a frequency," says Evgenikos. "Music has the ability to regulate mood, calm the nervous system, inspire movement, and reconnect people to themselves. When wellness and music come together, healing becomes experiential."

"Eileen Evgenikos is an innovative entrepreneur, and the Thrive Well Company is focused on wellness education and how it supports many industries through alignment, long-term vitality, and balance," says Jaijai Jackson, founder of the Not Just Jazz Network. "Music creators, in particular, need these holistic elements to maintain their creative flow. They are essential to the lifestyle of every musician and artist who wants to sustain their craft."

The collaboration underscores a shared belief that wellness is not limited to physical health, but deeply intertwined with creativity, emotional expression, and lifestyle rhythm. Music, much like wellness, operates through frequency, flow, and balance — making the partnership a natural alignment. The Thrive Well Company introduction video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/LTyDNIV5LUg

Built on four core pillars — Mindfulness, Nutrition, Fitness, and Lifestyle — Thrive Well emphasizes sustainable self-care practices that fit real life. The feature on Not Just Jazz Network underscores how music naturally supports these pillars, whether through mindful listening, movement and fitness, emotional release, or lifestyle balance.

Through Thrive Well, Evgenikos offers holistic coaching, wellness education, and curated nutritional support designed to help individuals thrive personally and professionally. The Not Just Jazz Network feature introduces Thrive Well to a global creative audience, reframing wellness as an essential tool for longevity, inspiration, and alignment.

