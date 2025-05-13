ThriveAI Raises $1.2M Pre-Seed, Launches First AI-Powered Junior Product Manager

ThriveAI, the world's first AI-powered junior product manager, today announced its public launch alongside an oversubscribed $1.2 million pre-seed round. Post this

"AI doesn't replace jobs; it replaces tasks. As AI accelerates product development, the need for specialized tools to help human product managers keep pace has never been greater. We believe ThriveAI is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, leveraging over two decades of its founders' product expertise and a proprietary multi-agent architecture that mirrors real-world workflows," said Vishal Harnal, managing partner at 500 Global. "We're proud to back Ishwar, Brian, and their team as they build a new generation of smarter, faster, and more empowered product teams globally"

As AI began accelerating how teams worked across functions like engineering, marketing, and sales, co-founders Ishwar Dhanuka and Brian Ngo saw product managers under growing pressure to move faster, without the support or leverage to match. Recognizing this gap, they set out to build an AI teammate purpose-built for product management.

"Ishwar and Brian have spent a lot of time in the product management space throughout their careers, and understand its pain points better than most." said Hsu Ken, Managing Partner at Iterative. "Bogged down by daily execution work with little time for the tasks that really drive impact, ThriveAI provides product teams a support system they can delegate tasks to, can trust to work reliably, deeply understands the product and has the team's back. As the industry continues to shift more toward autonomous operations, ThriveAI is impeccably positioned to support the human workers to meet that demand."

Built in collaboration with a select group of fast-growing scaleups, ThriveAI has proven to drive real impact - catching product issues earlier, speeding up prioritization, and reducing time spent on manual reporting. With strong early traction and a growing waitlist, ThriveAI is now rolling out to teams looking to scale faster, without scaling headcount.

"The future of product management isn't about choosing between human or machine; it's about using both wisely. At ThriveAI, we believe AI should handle the scale, so humans can focus on what truly moves the needle: strategic thinking, creative problem-solving, and product intuition honed through experience," said Ishwar Dhanuka, co-founder and CEO of ThriveAI. "Our AI Junior PM is trained to think and act like a real teammate, catching what human PMs might miss and handling the operational load so they can stay focused on leading."

With this round of funding, the focus will be on expanding the breadth of tasks ThriveAI can reliably own, without sacrificing trust and quality. This entails a deepening of ThriveAI's ability to handle real product manager responsibilities over layering additional features.

"Every improvement we make to ThriveAI is designed to make it a more capable, dependable teammate, from triaging feedback to tracking product health and supporting roadmap decisions," said Brian Ngo, co-founder and CTO of ThriveAI. "Ishwar and I have spent years building products at Google, Slack, and Palantir, never feeling we had the support PMs truly need to be successful. So we built it."

To learn more about and sign up to utilize ThriveAI, visit thriveai.pm.

About ThriveAI

Founded in 2024 by Ishwar Dhanuka and Brian Ngo, ThriveAI is building the world's first AI Junior Product Manager — a purpose-built teammate trained to think and operate like a real PM. Drawing on decades of experience leading product and engineering at Google, Slack, and Palantir, the team created ThriveAI to help product teams move faster, spot opportunities earlier, and make better decisions without the manual overhead.

ThriveAI works alongside PMs to monitor product signals — from metrics and user feedback to internal documents — proactively flagging issues, surfacing insights, and aligning priorities with business goals. Powered by a system of specialized agents trained on real product workflows, ThriveAI delivers the kind of leverage product managers have always needed but never had: fast, contextual execution across the most time-consuming parts of the job. To learn more, visit thriveai.pm.

Media Contact

Shayna Zeigen

[email protected]

Media Contact

Shayna Zeigen, ThriveAI, 1 (206) 335-1321, [email protected], https://thriveai.pm/

SOURCE ThriveAI