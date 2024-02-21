ThriveAP and UPMC Enterprises Forge Groundbreaking Partnership with Growth Equity Infusion

"This infusion propels ThriveAP's growth forward, enabling strategic investments in team expansion, innovative tech, and reinforcing clinician-led educational programs for improved patient outcomes and enterprise-wide benefits." - Jim Creason, CEO Post this

Strategic Alliance Forged

The partnership between ThriveAP and UPMC Enterprises represents a unified vision for advancing healthcare education, characterized by a mutual dedication to crafting solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of clinicians, healthcare systems, and entities in both commercial and government sectors.

The growth equity infusion will be strategically channeled as working capital to drive pivotal corporate endeavors. These funds will bolster ThriveAP's programs, teams, and services, supporting the ongoing enhancement of its entire portfolio of APP workforce solutions. This encompasses initiatives such as skill assessment and development, facilitating seamless transitions into practice for broader clinical groups, certification preparation, and innovative solutions to meeting annual CE/CME requirements.

Jim Creason, President, and CEO of ThriveAP, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the collaborative efforts with the UPMC team.

"Working alongside the incredibly talented team at UPMC Enterprises, we've been able to strategize both immediate and long-term impacts that this substantial infusion will produce. This exciting investment supports our acceleration toward continued growth through expansion of our teams, and additional resource allocation to new and innovative solutions to support the APP workforce."

"The partnership between ThriveAP and UPMC Enterprises drives a better early career experience for APPs transitioning from an academic curriculum to patient care," said Ben Reynolds, Chief Advanced Practice Officer at UPMC. "Advanced practice is a growing field at UPMC and nationally. ThriveAP ensures APPs are practicing at the top of their license straight out of school, providing the highest quality and best care possible to our patients. "

About ThriveAP

ThriveAP is an industry-leading educational institution recognized for transforming the transition-to-practice for medical professionals and institutions. Our focus is on enhancing the quality of care, improving patient access to care, positively influencing patient outcomes, and fostering provider fulfillment. ThriveAP's innovative programs and proven methodologies equip clinicians and healthcare employers with the essential tools, knowledge, and support necessary for a successful and fulfilling career.

About UPMC Enterprises

UPMC Enterprises is the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC, a $26 billion healthcare provider and insurer based in Pittsburgh. With an emphasis on translational sciences and digital solutions, UPMC Enterprises provides its portfolio companies and partners with capital, connections, and resources to develop solutions to healthcare's most complex problems. Working in close collaboration with innovators from UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, as well as others worldwide, UPMC Enterprises strives to accelerate science from the bench to the bedside and has committed to investing $1 billion in novel drugs, diagnostics, and devices by 2024.

