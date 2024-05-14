ThriveAP, APP Education Leader, Announces New Marketing Director, Jeni Slone

ThriveAP, the leading healthcare educational organization dedicated to improving the development of the advanced practice provider (APP) workforce and their employers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeni Slone as its new Director of Marketing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveAP, the leading healthcare educational organization dedicated to improving the development of the advanced practice provider (APP) workforce and their employers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeni Slone as its new Director of Marketing. With extensive experience leading strategic marketing initiatives in the healthcare space, Ms. Slone strengthens the company's marketing capabilities and expertise with a focus on digital media marketing and demand generation.