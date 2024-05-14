ThriveAP, APP Education Leader, Announces New Marketing Director, Jeni Slone

ThriveAP, the leading healthcare educational organization dedicated to improving the development of the advanced practice provider (APP) workforce and their employers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeni Slone as its new Director of Marketing.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveAP, the leading healthcare educational organization dedicated to improving the development of the advanced practice provider (APP) workforce and their employers, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeni Slone as its new Director of Marketing. With extensive experience leading strategic marketing initiatives in the healthcare space, Ms. Slone strengthens the company's marketing capabilities and expertise with a focus on digital media marketing and demand generation.
Jeni Slone's formal education includes a Bachelor of Science degree and minor in music from Carnegie Mellon University as well as a Certificate in Film from Watkins College of Art & Design. Her most recent role was in marketing at HealthStream, but throughout her career, she served at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute of HCA, Berry Global, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the National Institutes of Health. With experience in marketing, digital media, biomedical research and healthcare, Jeni offers a breadth of knowledge to develop data-driven marketing strategy and execution at ThriveAP.
In recent years, Jeni's influence and leadership grew as she served as the chair of the corporate social responsibility program at her employer. There she led philanthropic efforts for a partnering non-profit organization and drove company culture, community and engagement.
"We look forward to having Jeni's unique background and her strong marketing skillsets joining the strong leadership team," stated Jim Creason, President, and CEO at ThriveAP. He continued, "We are confident that her prior experience in healthcare education will bring fresh ideas to our current and prospective customers."
For more information on the offerings at ThriveAP, visit https://www.thriveap.com.
Media Contact
Jeni Slone, ThriveAP, 1 (629) 777-8197, [email protected], www.ThriveAP.com
SOURCE ThriveAP
