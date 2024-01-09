ThriveAP Expands into Critical Care Transition to Practice for NPs and PAs

"It is our mission to support the NP and PA community at every stage of their career, empowering clinicians to practice at top of licensure, provide optimal care, and gain confidence." - Jim Creason, President & CEO of ThriveAP Post this

According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, there are more than 30,000 acute care nurse practitioners and physician associates practicing critical care in the United States- making it a clear solution to add to the ThriveAP transition to practice programming.

The rolling curriculum includes 10 didactic blocks consisting of:

Fundamentals

Respiratory

Cardiac

Kidney

Gastrointestinal

Neurology

Infectious Disease

Hematology / Oncology

Endocrine

Palliative Care & Psych

What makes ThriveAP programs unique is they go beyond didactic, evidence-based medicine. Included with the Adult Critical Care weekly courses are professional development topics, journal discussions, and a monthly CE workshop series focused on trending topics that fulfills NP/PA licensure CE requirements.

"ThriveAP is proud to continuously innovate our solutions and deepen our support of the advanced practice community and their employers. It is our mission to support the NP and PA community at every stage of their career, empowering clinicians to practice at top of licensure, provide optimal care, and gain confidence," stated Jim Creason, President & CEO of ThriveAP.

Learn More About the Adult Critical Care Solution: https://www.thriveap.com/medical-specialties/critical-care

About ThriveAP:

Founded in 2012, ThriveAP is an education solution for advanced practice providers and the facilities that employ them. We are dedicated to helping NPs and PAs thrive - in every sense of the word. ThriveAP is focused on empowering clinicians both in and out of practice by standing alongside APPs from the beginning of their education throughout their careers. ThriveAP's programs help facilitate the growing impact of APPs in the delivery of healthcare and is recognized for its quality, relevance, and convenience. The ThriveAP curriculums blend interactive educational experiences, community, and support to improve provider productivity, proficiency, and confidence through real-world skill development. Learn more, ThriveAP.com

