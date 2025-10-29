ThriveBridge Launches to Strengthen Student and Faculty Well-Being Across Schools Nationwide.

"ThriveBridge is more than a platform - it's a proactive approach to well-being that connects every part of a school community," - Scott Wanamaker, Chief Operating Officer of ThriveBridge. Post this

"ThriveBridge is more than a platform - it's a proactive approach to well-being that connects every part of a school community," said Scott Wanamaker, Chief Operating Officer of ThriveBridge. "Our mission is to give schools real-time tools that help identify and support those who may be struggling, before challenges escalate."

The platform provides:

For Students: A safe, private way to voice concerns and access 24/7 support and wellness resources—without stigma or judgment.

For Faculty & Counselors: Tools to identify at-risk students early, track engagement, and foster confidential communication.

For Schools & Districts: Comprehensive data insights to improve wellness outcomes, strengthen safety protocols, and build a culture of trust.

ThriveBridge's launch follows a growing national focus on student mental health and school safety. The platform is customizable for K–12 districts, universities, and higher education institutions seeking to prioritize well-being, prevention, and connectedness.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.ThriveBridge.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Sansone-Schultz, ThriveBridge, 1 9546099402, [email protected], www.thrivebridge.com

SOURCE ThriveBridge