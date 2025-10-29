ThriveBridge Launches to Strengthen Student and Faculty Well-Being Across Schools Nationwide.

New platform and website empower K–12 and higher education communities through early detection, communication, and data-driven wellness insights.
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveBridge, an innovative digital platform designed to enhance mental wellness and safety in educational environments, today announced its official launch alongside the debut of its new website, www.ThriveBridge.com.
Developed to meet the growing mental health needs of students, faculty, and administrators, ThriveBridge offers a secure, data-informed solution that fosters connection, transparency, and early intervention across the entire school ecosystem.
"ThriveBridge is more than a platform - it's a proactive approach to well-being that connects every part of a school community," said Scott Wanamaker, Chief Operating Officer of ThriveBridge. "Our mission is to give schools real-time tools that help identify and support those who may be struggling, before challenges escalate."
The platform provides:
- For Students: A safe, private way to voice concerns and access 24/7 support and wellness resources—without stigma or judgment.
- For Faculty & Counselors: Tools to identify at-risk students early, track engagement, and foster confidential communication.
- For Schools & Districts: Comprehensive data insights to improve wellness outcomes, strengthen safety protocols, and build a culture of trust.
ThriveBridge's launch follows a growing national focus on student mental health and school safety. The platform is customizable for K–12 districts, universities, and higher education institutions seeking to prioritize well-being, prevention, and connectedness.
