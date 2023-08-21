Thrivelab is Now Accepting Insurance for its Groundbreaking Hormone Health Program

Pioneering health service Thrivelab launches first-of-its-kind hormone health initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an industry-first, forward-thinking health service provider Thrivelab is launching a subscription-based hormone health plan designed for insurance to cover clinical costs. This groundbreaking initiative, called Thrively, is the only insurance plan for hormone health, introducing a new era of accessible and affordable hormone health management.

This innovative health plan was engineered as a hybrid (cash/insurance) program, decoupling the health plan fee from clinical fees to allow for insurance reimbursement. This novel approach ensures patients can use their insurance for clinical costs or pay a flat rate of $45 per visit, regardless of the type of hormone therapy.

This initiative from Thrivelab creates a significant advancement in hormone health management accessibility and affordability. By smartly dissociating health plan costs from clinical expenses and enabling insurance reimbursements, Thrivelab empowers individuals to prioritize their hormone health through a financially sustainable option.

The Thrively health plan, priced at just $33 per month paid quarterly ($99), provides an affordable solution to hormone health management. Clinical visits are covered by insurance (possible co-pay and deductible), or patients can pay a flat fee of $45 if their insurance doesn't cover the service. Additionally, laboratory services are either covered by insurance or can be paid for in cash. Please note that medications, because they are compounded, as well as supplements, are only available for cash payments.

Pioneering within the telehealth landscape, Thrivelab revolutionizes hormone health management with its unique subscription-based plan. This trailblazing initiative signifies their leadership in delivering innovative, accessible, and affordable telehealth solutions, setting new standards in patient-centered care.

Thrivelab passionately believes in making hormone therapy accessible and affordable, and affordable nationwide. Their mission reflects a commitment to delivering individualized care, ensuring every patient can benefit from cost-effective, tailored hormonal health solutions for their unique needs.

For more details about the Thrively health plan and to sign up, visit Thrivelab's website or call their customer service hotline at (737) 377-1600.

About Thrivelab: Thrivelab is a telehealth-based provider specializing in evidence-based hormone and testosterone balancing programs. Committed to enhancing the quality of life for their clients, they offer natural bioidentical products designed to alleviate age-related symptoms and restore youthful vitality. Leveraging the convenience and accessibility of telehealth, Thrivelab is dedicated to delivering personalized care and effective solutions for hormonal health challenges. For more information, please visit http://www.thrivelab.com.

