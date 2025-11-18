Thrivory Raises $3.5 Million in Equity and Unlocks up to $25 Million in Credit to Power Real-Time Healthcare Payments

Backed by Redesign Health and Trinity Capital, Thrivory also introduces its ThriveNow API that enables instant, risk-free claim settlement embedded in EHR and practice management workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrivory, the first-of-its-kind healthcare AI company that helps providers eliminate reimbursement delays through instant, non-recourse claims settlement, today announced $3.5 million in equity and up to $25 million in credit funding. The raise was led by Redesign Health, alongside an accordion credit facility anchored by Trinity Capital, providing additional capacity as Thrivory scales. The company also unveiled its ThriveNow API, which embeds same-day claim payments directly into electronic health record (EHR) and practice management systems (PMS). This integration enables providers to "Get Paid Today" without incurring debt, requiring personal guarantees, or disrupting existing workflows.

"Providers should not be forced to wait months to be paid for care they've already delivered. It's an unsustainable and outdated business model," said Devon Seitz, Founder and CEO of Thrivory. "We built Thrivory so that every provider, from independent practices to specialty networks, can finally run their business with the same speed and certainty as the rest of the economy."

Founded in 2023, Thrivory was engineered to solve one of healthcare's biggest financial barriers – slow and unpredictable reimbursement – with providers often waiting months to receive payment from insurers. This cash-flow bottleneck forces practices to carry heavy accounts receivable balances, constraining growth, limiting investment in staff and medications, and fueling burnout. At the same time, rising denial rates and payment variance are eroding provider confidence in reimbursement.

Thrivory solves this problem by combining healthcare-specific AI underwriting with real-time payments. The platform predicts claim outcomes with 96% accuracy, flags denials before they occur and advances up to 80% of expected value within hours. If a claim is denied, Thrivory absorbs the loss, ensuring providers never face clawbacks or collections. Providers gain transparency into when claims will be paid, how much they will be reimbursed, and how to improve capture rates.

The ThriveNow API also represents the next stage of innovation, introducing a claims-native financial layer that integrates seamlessly into EHRs and revenue cycle workflows. Providers and platform partners can activate same-day settlement at the point of submission, with automated reconciliation against explanation of benefits (EOB) and electronic funds transfer (EFT) at payout. For providers, it means instant liquidity to fund medications, payroll and growth. For EHRs and PMS platforms, it drives deeper customer stickiness, new recurring revenue and analytics-driven insights.

"Thrivory is solving a problem that has long undermined provider financial stability by accelerating payments in a way that's risk-free, reliable and deeply integrated," said Neil Patel, Redesign Health Head of Ventures. "We backed Thrivory because their leadership team has already delivered: they've built strong partnerships, demonstrated predictive accuracy above 95% and shown clear traction in the market. The momentum is undeniable, and we believe same-day claim settlement will become the new baseline for how providers are paid."

Thrivory is already live with multiple customers across states and specialties, achieving zero losses and zero write-offs to date. Customers report growth acceleration of up to 200% after embedding instant payments into revenue cycle workflows. With a net promoter score of 100 and five-star reviews across the board, early adoption underscores the platform's impact and usability.

"We are proud to partner with Thrivory and provide this credit facility supporting the company's growth," said Steven Lambe, Managing Director of Asset Based Lending at Trinity Capital. "Their working capital solution enhances financial flexibility for medical organizations of all sizes, enabling physicians to better invest in their practices and the communities they serve. Thrivory is executing this mission in a smart, safe, and scalable way and we are excited to see what the team accomplishes in the near term."

The U.S. healthcare system processes billions of claims each year, with tens of billions of dollars tied up in accounts receivable at any given time. Cash-flow strain is particularly acute in high-cost specialties like infusion, behavioral health, diagnostics and imaging, where delays in reimbursement directly limit access to care. At the same time, industry-wide denial rates have climbed to approximately 20% in recent years, leaving providers with increased administrative burden and unpredictable cash flows. Thrivory's approach not only relieves these pressures but also aligns with an industry-wide push toward real-time payments.

With the new funding, Thrivory will invest in scaling the ThriveNow API, strengthening its risk models and analytics, and expanding underwriting and treasury operations to increase non-recourse capacity and monitoring.

About Thrivory

Thrivory is a healthcare-fintech and AI company that turns medical claims into instant, non-recourse payments through an embeddable API. The platform predicts reimbursement outcomes with unmatched accuracy, flags denials before they happen and reconciles automatically against remittance and funds movement. With the ThriveNow API, providers gain seamless "Get Paid Today" capabilities embedded into their EHR and practice management workflows. Backed by Redesign Health and Trinity Capital, Thrivory is building a claims-native financial ecosystem that eliminates reimbursement delays and empowers providers to manage cash with confidence. Thrivory's mission is to make instant claim settlement the standard for healthcare payments, freeing providers to grow without the drag of AR risk. For additional information, reach out to [email protected] or fill out a contact request form.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) is an international alternative asset manager that seeks to deliver consistent returns for investors through access to private credit markets. Trinity Capital sources and structures investments in well-capitalized growth-oriented companies across five distinct lending verticals: Sponsor Finance, Equipment Finance, Tech Lending, Asset Based Lending, and Life Sciences. As a long-term, trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored debt solutions, Trinity Capital has deployed more than $4.7 billion across over 420 investments since inception in 2008 (As of June 30, 2025). Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Trinity Capital's dedicated team is strategically located across the United States and Europe. For more information on Trinity Capital, please visit trinitycapital.com and stay connected to the latest activity via LinkedIn and X (@trincapital).

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture builder that empowers founders to launch and scale transformative healthcare companies. We help founders overcome the unique challenges of healthcare innovation with an ecosystem and suite of capabilities supporting ideation and diligence, commercial traction, and execution. Since 2018, we have supported founders in launching more than 60 companies that have touched the lives of over 15 million patients. Learn more at www.redesignhealth.com.

Media Contact

Redesign Health, Redesign Health, 1 9174140920, [email protected]m, https://www.redesignhealth.com/

SOURCE Redesign Health