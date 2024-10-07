Throat Phlegm Relief from Vitaae®: Natural Support for Women Battling Long COVID and Menopausal Brain Inflammation Available For Amazon Prime Day

Throat Phlegm Relief from Vitaae®: Natural Support for Women Battling Long COVID and Menopausal Brain Inflammation Post this

As COVID-19 resurges, many women are dealing with a double burden: the lingering symptoms of long COVID alongside the inflammatory changes brought on by menopause. Long COVID, also known as post-COVID conditions or PASC, refers to symptoms persisting for weeks or even months after an infection has cleared. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 5.3% of adults in the U.S. reported experiencing long COVID (1). This syndrome disproportionately affects women, especially those aged 40 to 59 (1)—an age group already navigating significant hormonal shifts due to perimenopause and menopause. The decline in estrogen during menopause can trigger neurological inflammation (2), compounding the symptoms of long-term COVID, such as brain fog and persistent throat phlegm.

In response, SANE MD is proud to announce that Vitaae®, a supplement formulated to help the body combat brain-based inflammation, is now available on Amazon for a limited time. Vitaae® offers a natural and innovative approach to support the body in alleviating these troubling symptoms by targeting the neurological inflammation at its root.

COVID-19 and Brain Inflammation in Women

COVID-19 has been shown to cause neuroinflammation, where the body's immune response to the virus leads to prolonged inflammation in the brain (3). This is particularly concerning for women going through menopause, as the decline in estrogen increases overall inflammation, compounding both cognitive and respiratory symptoms. These can include issues such as brain fog, persistent throat phlegm, and coughing, which often linger long after the infection has cleared.

"Scientific evidence (4) suggests that hormonal changes during menopause, particularly the decline in estrogen, increase the risk of developing inflammatory autoimmune conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disorders, and even multiple sclerosis," explains Dr. Matthew Olesiak, MD, Chief Medical Director at SANE MD. "This drop in estrogen also heightens neuroinflammation, driven by glial cells in the brain. When combined with the immune response from viral infections like COVID-19, it creates a double whammy for women, intensifying symptoms like brain fog, cognitive decline, and respiratory discomfort, making the experience significantly more burdensome."

How Menopause Worsens Brain Inflammation

As women enter menopause, estrogen—a hormone with anti-inflammatory properties—begins to decline, leaving the brain more susceptible to inflammation. This can lead to cognitive symptoms, such as memory lapses, mood swings, and brain fog, all of which are worsened by long COVID. Additionally, menopause-related inflammation increases IL-6 and TNF-α, inflammatory markers directly linked to long COVID, further aggravating symptoms such as chronic cough and excess mucus production.

Vitaae®: Comprehensive Support To Help The Body Address Long COVID and Menopausal Inflammation

Vitaae® contains a carefully curated blend of ingredients specifically designed to help the body combat brain inflammation, offering comprehensive support to help the body address both long COVID and menopausal symptoms. Key ingredients include:

Citicoline: Proven to improve brain energy, attention, and motor function, this compound can help the body reduce brain inflammation caused by both long COVID and menopause (5).

Acetyl-L-carnitine: A key nutrient that supports mitochondrial function and helps the body reduce inflammation in the brain.

CoQ10 and Folate: Together, these ingredients further support brain health, helping to support improved cognitive function while helping to reduce physical discomfort like persistent phlegm production.

By helping the body address brain inflammation at its source, Vitaae® helps regulate mucus production, which can be triggered by overactive glial cells during both viral infections and menopausal transitions. Women experiencing both long COVID and menopause may find great help from the compounded effects of these conditions with Vitaae®'s anti-inflammatory properties.

A New Hope for Women Facing Long COVID and Menopause

Women facing both long COVID and the inflammatory effects of menopause are often left searching for solutions to combat symptoms like persistent coughing, throat irritation, mental fatigue, and cognitive decline. Vitaae® offers natural support by helping the body tackle the neurological inflammation at the core of these issues, supporting mental clarity, energy, and physical relief.

"At SANE MD, we focus on helping the body address the root causes of chronic health conditions," adds Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANE MD. "Whether or not you're experiencing menopause, Vitaae® is uniquely positioned to provide tremendous help for anyone dealing with neuroinflammation. It can help the body target the overlapping challenges of long COVID, brain fog, and inflammation, offering both physical and cognitive assistance through innovative brain health solutions."

Vitaae® is available for purchase on Amazon for a limited time. Those looking for natural relief from long COVID symptoms and/or menopausal brain inflammation can find out more or make a purchase by visiting Vitaae® Prime Day Here

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program of its kind endorsed by top doctors, scientists, and researchers around the world, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: SANE Solution.

SANE Vitaae™ Ingredients:

Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol)

Folate (as 5-MTHF from Calcium Methyltetrahydrofolate)

Acetyl L-carnitine HCL

L-Carnitine Tartrate

Gymnema sylvestre Leaf Extract 25% Gymnemic Acid

Omega-3 Fish Oil Microencapsulated (9% EPA, 6% DHA)

Citicoline Sodium (CDP-Choline)

CoQ10 (as HydroQsorb®)

Other ingredients: Gelatin, magnesium stearate, silica, and rice flour.

