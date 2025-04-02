Through a Refreshingly Unique Storytelling Approach, Award-Winning Strategist Demonstrates Hope in Any Trial

"To help others stay encouraged when life feels hard and messy. I want them to know their spiritual growth is uniquely shaped by their personal relationship with God—one they get to define on their own terms, not by others' expectations." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book Njenga said, "To help others stay encouraged when life feels hard and messy. I want them to know their spiritual growth is uniquely shaped by their personal relationship with God—one they get to define on their own terms, not by others' expectations."

Olalah Njenga is a woman of quiet faith, guided by the belief that how you treat people matters, and the conviction that kindness costs nothing. An award-winning strategist, she empowers leaders to turn bold visions into reality with her gift of second sight. Known for her grounded wisdom and compassionate guidance, Njenga helps others navigate life's complexities with clarity infused with grace. Her storytelling inspires people to seek out ways to be better humans, even in the toughest moments. As a narrator, she captures the essence of grand visions with language that inspires, turning ambitions into clear, powerful messages. As an architect, she builds nimble frameworks that enable aspirational leaders to shape their visions into reality. And as a sherpa, she guides them through achievement's most complex terrains, clearing obstacles along the way. Njenga has created an integrated life where family, friends, colleagues, and clients form a rich tapestry of community and connection. For more information about the author, her book or to discover how aligning faith with ambition can amplify impact, visit Olalah.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Coffee With Jesus: The Complexities of Human Nature, the Role of Faith, and Encouragement for the Journey is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

