For those looking to be their fullest selves personally and professionally, it's time to hurry home. That's the rallying cry of hello[520], the new talent attraction and retention program that launched this month. It's powered by Tucson Young Professionals (TYP), Arizona's largest organization dedicated to young professionals, sponsored by the City of Tucson and supported by Pima County Economic Development.

TUCSON, Ariz., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through hello[520], professionals can hurry home to Southern Arizona

For those looking to be their fullest selves personally and professionally, it's time to hurry home.

That's the rallying cry of hello[520], the new talent attraction and retention program launching this week. It's powered by Tucson Young Professionals (TYP), Arizona's largest organization dedicated to young professionals, sponsored by the City of Tucson and supported by Pima County Economic Development.

"Tucson is a place where people can build lasting careers, enjoy a high quality of life, and feel deeply connected to community," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. "Through hello[520], we are proudly investing in our future by welcoming talented professionals who will strengthen our workforce, our neighborhoods, and our economy. I invite those looking for opportunity, innovation, and community to hurry home to Tucson — there's no better place to build your future."

A Successful Talent Attraction and Retention Model

Hello[520], a reconstitution of Remote Tucson, is modeled after very successful talent attraction programs across the country such as Tulsa Remote, hello West Michigan and the "Live Works Here" campaign of Finding Northwest Arkansas. The hello[520] initiative will authentically market Southern Arizona and provide a 90-day soft landing program to help those who move here get fully acclimated into the greater community, including perks and a TYP "buddy" to get them the ins and outs of the region.

Applications for the first cohort of up to 25 people are now open. To apply for the hello520 program, participants must be a working professional interested in relocating to Southern Arizona and qualify as one of the following:

Remote workers

Solo practitioners/microbusiness owners.

Nonprofit leaders

Boomerangs (Tucsonans returning to their hometown)

UofA or PCC graduates or attendees

It's part of TYP's vision to help create a prosperous, inclusive, and innovative Southern Arizona for all who work and live here.

TYP Executive Director Jessica Sueskind said that "hello[520] is an extension of everything we believe in here at TYP — that Southern Arizona is a place where people can build meaningful careers, grow deep community roots, and lead vibrant lives. By welcoming new and returning professionals, we're strengthening our workforce, our neighborhoods, and the future of this region. We're proud to lead this initiative and invite others to hurry home to the place that has so much to offer."

Why hello[520]?

Historically, Tucson has struggled with matching skilled labor to high-growth industries, combined with a perception that "jobs aren't here." We have seen skilled professionals leave the region for better opportunities.

In fact, the 2024 TYP advocacy survey found that 47% of its members have seriously thought of leaving Tucson within the past two years. The top reason? Job growth and career advancement.

Since our founding in 2007, Tucson Young Professionals has worked to create an inclusive and innovative Greater Tucson. Today, we are the largest membership organization in Southern Arizona dedicated to young professionals aged 21-45.

TYP consists of approximately 1,000 members who live across the region and work at Tucson's largest employers but more so, across small to medium-sized businesses and nonprofits that make up the crux of the region's economy.

As the unified voice of our region's young talent, we're helping our members professionally and personally so Southern Arizona can benefit from:

A more skilled workforce

A more connected community

A more engaged citizenry.

Hello[520] fits perfectly within this vision.

"Pima County Economic Development is very excited to sponsor this unique and compelling program by TYP," said Heath Vescovi-Chiordi, Pima County director of economic development. "Talent Attraction is a key component of economic development, and creative programs like this allow us to attract exceptional talent to live, work and play here in Pima County-Tucson. We're excited to help the program grow and to continue to market not only the amazing career and employment opportunities throughout the County, but also our exceptional quality of life and standard of living!"

Reconstituting Remote Tucson

Hello[520] takes its origins from Remote Tucson, a pioneering program launched by Startup Tucson at the height of the pandemic to attract remote workers to the region. With more than 1,000 applicants and two successful cohorts, Remote Tucson proved there was strong interest in the Tucson lifestyle—especially when paired with a welcoming community and curated support.

As the program evolves under the leadership of TYP, the goal is to support not only relocation, but long-term integration into Tucson's professional and civic life. "Talent attraction is critical to Tucson's continued economic growth and vitality, and programs like hello[520] are essential to showing the world what we already know - that Tucson is a place where professionals can thrive," said Barbra Coffee, director of Economic Initiatives for the City of Tucson. "We are proud to have supported the original Remote Tucson program, and excited to see it evolve under TYP's leadership. This is more than a relocation program; it's an invitation to be part of a vibrant, innovative community that is on the rise."

By investing in professionals who are ready to live, work, and lead in Southern Arizona, hello[520] builds on the success of Remote Tucson while sharpening its focus on long-term retention, entrepreneurial energy, and community connection.

"Remote Tucson was just the beginning of what hello[520] could become — a bold invitation to experience the Tucson lifestyle and launch a new chapter here," said Liz Pocock, CEO of Startup Tucson and TENWEST, and Co-Founder of Remote Tucson. "From day one, Tucson Young Professionals has been a strong partner, and they are the natural next step to take our original vision forward. We're also thrilled to see hello[520] evolve to support solo entrepreneurs and creatives who are choosing to move and build their businesses in Tucson. We're excited to continue to partner with TYP to help these entrepreneurs thrive once they arrive."

About Tucson Young Professionals: Tucson Young Professionals (TYP) is dedicated to attracting, retaining, and promoting young professionals in the Greater Tucson area. Founded during the Great Recession, TYP provides a platform for young professionals to connect, develop leadership skills, and actively contribute to Southern Arizona/s economic and social progress. We emphasize collaboration, leadership, inclusivity, and progress, aiming to ensure that diverse voices lead Tucson's development.

Media Contact

Jessica Sueskind, hello[520], 1 5207324588, [email protected], hello520az.com

SOURCE hello[520]