Through the Municipal DIF Office, Sunset World Group Joins the Blue Heart Campaign for the Prevention of Human Trafficking

CANCÚN, Mexico, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the beginning of March 2024, Sunset World Group contributed with linens, such as sheets and towels, to the municipal DIF office (National System for Integral Family Development) in gratitude for having provided the group's employees with training in the Blue Heart campaign to prevent human trafficking promoted by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime through our municipality DIF office. With this exchange Sunset World Group confirms its commitment as a socially responsible company.

Blue Heart is a campaign that was launched in 2008 and seeks to raise awareness about the crime of human trafficking and reduce the vulnerability of potential victims by informing the population and encouraging their participation with concrete actions to eradicate it. It is worth mentioning some examples of human trafficking like when a person is forced to do work, commit a crime, beg, is subjected to biomedical experimentation without consent or is a victim of organ trafficking.

In addition to Blue Heart, at the beginning of this year Sunset World Group joined the National Code of Conduct campaign promoted by the Secretariat of Tourism that combats the trafficking of girls and boys for the purposes of sexual and labor exploitation in tourist establishments. Moreover, Sunset World Group also received The Code certificate awarded by the international organization ECPAT that promotes social and business responsibility in the issue of the crime of sexual exploitation.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

