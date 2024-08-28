Throughline Ranks No. 26 in D.C. on 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

"This achievement is because of the unwavering support and loyalty from our employees and customers," stated Brandon Jones, CEO of Throughline. Post this

"This achievement is because of the unwavering support and loyalty from our employees and customers," stated Brandon Jones, CEO of Throughline. "When Scott Williams founded our company in July of 2004, he had a vision to deliver mission-driven design to the U.S. Navy, specifically NAVAIR. Over the past two decades, this vision has evolved and grown exponentially into nearly every Naval Command and countless U.S. government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across the globe."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Jones credits Throughline's exponential growth to the company's bold creativity and strategic design thinking, which have been pivotal in its ongoing success.

Looking forward, Throughline aims to further elevate its mission-driven design through an innovative design thinking process. The company plans to continue accelerating clients' innovation practices by delivering transformative communication strategies, impactful solutions, and human-centered design. Throughline's commitment to these principles underscores its dedication to advancing the industries it serves and fostering growth amidst challenging economic conditions.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Throughline

Throughline, Inc. is a privately held enterprise design strategy firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a global reach as well as a presence in 10 states and an office in Leonardtown, MD. Since 2005, Throughline has supported more than 100 clients in the government space including the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Department of Defense and commercial leaders, such as Campbell Soup Company, Northrop Grumman and Mondelēz International, Inc. Throughline specializes in harnessing the power of visual communications to transform established organizations into adaptive enterprises using design strategy, iterative co-creation, and creative business solutions.

Media Contact

Liz Gaither, Throughline, Inc., 1 202-309-0054, [email protected] , Throughline, Inc.

SOURCE Throughline, Inc.