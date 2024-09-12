ThrowbackBuys.com Brings 90s and Y2K Nostalgia to Life with New Online Marketplace; Youtube Series On Deck

"We wanted to create a space where anyone who grew up in the 90s or early 2000s could find those iconic items that were a huge part of their childhood," said LeMarc Johnson, founder of ThrowbackBuys. Post this

"We wanted to create a space where anyone who grew up in the 90s or early 2000s could find those iconic items that were a huge part of their childhood," said LeMarc Johnson, founder of ThrowbackBuys. "Our marketplace is designed to bring that rush of nostalgia that comes with seeing old keepsakes, and for the first time having a one-stop shop for your favorite throwbacks."

In addition to offering a nostalgic shopping experience, ThrowbackBuys emphasizes its commitment to resellers, providing a streamlined platform where top-tier sellers can connect with a targeted audience of nostalgia-seekers. Resellers are attracted to ThrowbackBuys' unique selling proposition: low fees, a highly focused niche audience, and a no-nonsense approach to sales. As the site continues to grow, it plans to onboard even more resellers with proven track records, ensuring the marketplace offers only the highest-quality vintage items.

Key Features of ThrowbackBuys:

Featured Throwback Products – A rotating spotlight on items that defined the 90s and early 2000s, from vintage consoles to iconic fashion pieces.

Share a Memory – Customers can engage with the marketplace by sharing personal memories tied to specific product listings, creating a community of nostalgia enthusiasts.

Flat Fees, Good Vibes – ThrowbackBuys charges a flat 5% fee on all reseller transactions, with no hidden costs, making it an attractive option for sellers.

Exclusive Reseller Collections – In addition to individual sellers, ThrowbackBuys is collaborating with influencers and established vintage resellers, including Dollsauce, a featured collection by Anna Martin , known for her funky upcycles and iconic retro pieces.

Upcoming Youtube Series

ThrowbackBuys is also excited to announce an upcoming YouTube series, As Seen On Throwback, set to release this fall. The series, a satirical take on old-school HGTV and late-night infomercials, is produced in partnership with comedy writer and producer Ian McLees, whose work has been featured on truTV, Snapchat shorts, ABC, Nickelodeon, and Instagram. McLees' sharp, comedic style will bring a hilarious twist to the world of retro products and nostalgia, perfectly capturing the tone and vibe of ThrowbackBuys.

To celebrate its launch, ThrowbackBuys.com is offering a special 10% discount on first orders for a limited time. Plus, customers will have the chance to win rare 90s collectibles like a Super Soaker or a Coogi sweater by following ThrowbackBuys on Instagram.

ThrowbackBuys is poised to become the go-to destination for Millennials and Gen Xers looking to relive the best of the 90s and early 2000s, whether through purchasing nostalgic products or selling beloved collectibles.

About ThrowbackBuys:

ThrowbackBuys.com is an online marketplace focused on bringing back the best of 90s and Y2K nostalgia. With a curated collection of vintage toys, games, media, clothing, and decor, the platform connects buyers with top resellers offering high-quality, iconic items from the era. Whether you're a collector, a reseller, or just a fan of all things retro, ThrowbackBuys is the place where memories come to life.

Media Contact

LeMarc Johnson, ThrowbackBuys LLC, 1 4143364722, [email protected], https://www.throwbackbuys.com/

SOURCE ThrowbackBuys LLC