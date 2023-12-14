Thumb United Releases Two New Colors for Its Two Best-Selling Styles

Thumb United, the brand that is built for versatility, convenience and comfort, launches dusty blue and bordeaux colors for its flagship products, The Casey Fleece and The Jamie Hoodie

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thumb United, a mission-based lifestyle apparel brand featuring premium fashion sweatshirts with multiple interior pockets, announced today two new colors – dusty blue and bordeaux – for its best-selling, signature styles, The Casey Fleece and The Jamie Hoodie. The Casey Fleece has been introduced in a new shade of dusty blue, expanding its premium range to a total of eight color options. Similarly, The Jamie Hoodie has been updated to include dusty blue and bordeaux, broadening its appeal with a total of nine color choices now available. The two new hues, which match two popular colors for nursing scrubs, continue the brand's commitment to staying at the forefront of contemporary fashion and its ability to cater to a broad spectrum of tastes.

"The addition of dusty blue and bordeaux to the color palette illustrates Thumb United's dedication to providing a diverse and trend-setting range for our customers," said Brad Dubrowsky, founder and chief creative officer at Thumb United. "The dusty blue exudes a sense of calm and sophistication, while the bordeaux hue adds a touch of warmth and richness to the collection. These colors have been carefully curated to complement our brand's ethos of blending purpose, comfort and style effortlessly, and we're excited to add them to the Thumb United line just in time for the holidays."

The Casey Fleece is a modern take on the classic sweatshirt, blending elegance with practicality. The sweatshirt has a deluxe blend of premium fleece fabric that is soft and flexible, offering breathable warmth. With a slim silhouette, the Casey Fleece features a unique and versatile double-layered crush collar with drawstrings.

The Jamie Hoodie is a trendy hoodie version of Thumb United's original fleece jacket, The Casey Fleece. Like The Casey, The Jamie Hoodie is crafted with a deluxe blend of premium fleece fabric that is soft, flexible, and breathable warmth.

Thumb United was founded as a mission-based apparel company to bring awareness to the increasing lack of meaningful human interaction and connection in modern society. All Thumb United hoodies feature multiple interior pockets for more storage, protection, warmth, aesthetics and comfort, making them more functional, versatile and convenient for everyday use, and most importantly encouraging people to put their phones away. The amount of internal storage they offer makes these hoodies ideal for conveniently storing essential items like cell phones, keys, wallets and more.

Earlier this year, Thumb United announced it headed into the 2023 holiday shopping season with record-breaking sales projections, following its growing popularity and industry-leading low return rates.

Key features of Thumb United hoodies include:

Purposeful Pockets: All Thumb United sweatshirts are designed with numerous interior pockets that are both functional and effective to empower people to put their phones away and be present in the now.

Trustworthy craftsmanship: Thumb United hoodies are manufactured with the highest quality materials available, including two-way YKK zippers, 80/20 cotton-polyester blend fleece material and triple needle overstitch constructed seams. The premium quality of Thumb United apparel is one of the many factors why it has an industry-leading low return rate.

Intentional Apparel: Thumb United was founded as a mission-based apparel company to bring awareness to the increasing lack of meaningful human interaction and connection in modern society. Thumb United donates 10% of its net profits to organizations that teach individuals how to embrace life more and reduce their time on their phones and mobile devices.

To learn more about Thumb United products, visit https://thumbunited.com/.

About Thumb United:

Thumb United is a mission-based lifestyle apparel brand built for versatility, convenience and comfort. Founded in 2015, Thumb United hoodies are designed to highlight the importance of mindfulness and human connection amidst the growing social concern of mobile devices being a negative distraction. Featuring numerous interior pockets, Thumb United apparel is designed to empower people to put their phones away and be present in the now. The interior pockets also provide ample safe storage for other essential items such as wallets, keys and more. To support its mission, Thumb United donates 10% of its net profits to organizations that teach and inspire individuals to balance their life and reduce the amount of time they spend on their phones. For more information, visit https://thumbunited.com/.

