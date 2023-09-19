Thumb United Starts Push Toward a Projected Record-Breaking Holiday Season

The first apparel company designed with human connection in mind, mission-driven Thumb United is expecting its most profitable holiday season to date

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thumb United, a mission-based lifestyle apparel brand featuring hoodies with multiple interior pockets, today announced the start of its push to the 2023 holiday season with record-breaking sales projections in sight. Heading into its ninth holiday shopping season, Thumb United expects its most profitable fourth quarter in company history with growing popularity and industry-leading low return rates.

"We are excited to embark on our journey towards what promises to be a record-breaking holiday season for Thumb United," said Brad Dubrowsky, founder and chief creative officer at Thumb United. "Our mission-driven approach, commitment to quality and dedication to fostering genuine human connections set us apart in the fashion and athleisure wear market. Thumb United is not just a brand; it's a movement towards mindful living."

Thumb United hoodies are meaningful, useful and unique holiday gifts, being a mission-based lifestyle fashion brand built for versatility, convenience and comfort. Thumb United was created with a commitment to crafting athleisure wear that prioritizes functionality, quality and comfort, all rooted in a deeper purpose. Originating from a Kickstarter campaign launched in the founder's garage, Thumb United's mission is to raise awareness of mindfulness and restore human connection by empowering consumers to store their mobile devices and connect with one another in the real world. This unique vision guides Thumb United as the first apparel company designed with human connection in mind.

Key differences of Thumb United hoodies include:

Multiple inside pockets - Featuring numerous interior pockets for storage, protection, warmth, aesthetics and comfort, Thumb United hoodies are more functional, versatile and convenient for everyday use, and most importantly, encourage people to put their phones away.

Built to last - Thumb United hoodies are manufactured with the highest quality materials available, including two-way YKK zippers, 80/20 cotton-polyester blend fleece material and triple needle overstitch constructed seams. The premium quality of Thumb United apparel is one of the many factors why it has an industry-leading low return rate.

Driven by purpose - Thumb United was founded as a mission-based apparel company to bring awareness to modern society's increasing lack of meaningful human interaction and connection. Thumb United donates 10% of its net profits to organizations that teach individuals how to embrace life more and reduce the amount of time they spend on their phones and mobile devices.

Honor those who serve - Thumb United proudly offers discounts to military members, teachers, first responders and medical professionals to honor those in the business of helping others in their communities and around the world.

According to a Skyquest report, the global hoodies and sweatshirt market is projected to grow from $198.92 billion in 2022 to $324.94 billion by 2030. Hoodies are no longer just for lounging around the house or wearing them to the gym. The significance of hoodies has evolved over time and continues to hold a prominent place in fashion. But gifting a hoodie should still have meaning. According to a 2022 holiday shopping report, when Americans were asked to describe the perfect gift, 60% said the gift should be meaningful, 44% said it should be useful and 35% said it should be unique.

For more information about Thumb United, visit https://thumbunited.com/

About Thumb United

Thumb United is a mission-based lifestyle apparel brand built for versatility, convenience and comfort. Founded in 2015, Thumb United hoodies are designed to highlight the importance of mindfulness and human connection amidst the growing social concern of mobile devices being a negative distraction. Featuring numerous interior pockets, Thumb United apparel is designed to empower people to put their phones away and be present in the now. The interior pockets also provide ample safe storage for other essential items such as wallets, keys and more. To support its mission, Thumb United donates 10% of its net profits to organizations that teach and inspire individuals to balance their life and reduce the amount of time they spend on their phones. For more information, visit https://thumbunited.com/.

Media Contact

Jodie Booras, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Thumb United), 619-564-9306, jodieb@gabrielmarketing.com

SOURCE Thumb United