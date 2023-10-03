Thumb United Strengthens Commitment to Supporting Breast Cancer Research

The mission-based lifestyle apparel brand built for versatility, convenience and comfort is continuing its commitment to Susan G. Komen® and breast cancer awareness for the third consecutive year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thumb United, a mission-based lifestyle apparel brand featuring premium fashion sweatshirts with multiple interior pockets, today announced its continuing support of Susan G. Komen in its efforts to bolster breast cancer research. Thumb United has integrated this support into its products by offering customers the option to have the signature Komen Running Ribbon® embroidered on the left sleeve of core Thumb United products. Since October of 2020, Thumb United has donated $10 to Susan G. Komen for every item embroidered with the Komen Running Ribbon.

"Continuing to support breast cancer awareness remains a priority in everything we do at Thumb United," said Brad Dubrowsky, founder and chief creative officer at Thumb United. "We are a mission-based brand, and creating premium sweatshirts that become an intersection of where fashion meets function helps us realize our mission as we continue to grow. We are proud to continue supporting Susan G. Komen and everything they do."

Thumb United offers six products as a part of its Susan G. Komen collection.

The Susan G. Komen collection includes these women's and men's styles:

In addition, this month, Thumb United donated five Jamie sweatshirts to the Susan G. Komen Star Survivors event in Dallas. Susan G. Komen and Dallas Cowboys will co-host this event to give back to those who have endured the trials and tribulations of fighting against breast cancer. Each year, five Star Survivors are invited to The Star, the global headquarters for the Dallas Cowboys team. At the event, the Star Survivors are honored by Susan G. Komen and the Dallas Cowboys and treated to a day of special activities, including meet and greets, shopping sprees and more.

Thumb United is the first apparel company designed with human connection in mind. Its hoodies feature multiple interior pockets for storing valuable items, protection, warmth, aesthetics and comfort, making them more functional, versatile and convenient for everyday use, and most importantly encouraging people to put their phones away. The number of inside pockets they offer makes these hoodies ideal for conveniently storing essential items like cell phones, keys, wallets and more. Thumb United hoodies are manufactured with the highest quality materials available, including two-way YKK zippers, 80/20 cotton-polyester blend fleece material and triple needle overstitch constructed seams. The premium quality of Thumb United apparel is one of the many factors why it has an industry-leading low return rate.

About Thumb United

Thumb United is a mission-based lifestyle apparel brand built for versatility, convenience and comfort. Founded in 2015, Thumb United hoodies are designed to highlight the importance of mindfulness and human connection amidst the growing social concern of mobile devices being a negative distraction. Featuring numerous interior pockets, Thumb United apparel is designed to empower people to put their phones away and be present in the now. The interior pockets also provide ample safe storage for other essential items such as wallets, keys and more. To support its mission, Thumb United donates 10% of its net profits to organizations that teach and inspire individuals to balance their life and reduce the amount of time they spend on their phones. For more information, visit https://thumbunited.com/.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at http://www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

