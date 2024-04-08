Thumbscore Named Honoree for the 10th Annual Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards

Thumbscore, a trailblazer in the financial and mental health sectors, celebrates its selection for the 10th Annual Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards.

WICHITA, Kan., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thumbscore, a leading innovator in the financial and mental health industries, is proud to announce its selection as an honoree for the 10th Annual Wichita Business Journal Innovation Awards. This esteemed recognition celebrates Thumbscore's commitment to driving positive change through innovative solutions.

Led by CEO David Thorne, Thumbscore has established itself as a trailblazer in bridging the gap between financial needs and behaviors. David Thorne is joined by a dynamic team of innovators, including Dr. Paul Peloquin, Thumbscore's Chief Technology Officer, whose expertise in AI patents and quantum computing enriches the company's technological capabilities, where Caleb Wren consistently contributes. Additionally, Bryant Hernandez, Thumbscore's Chief Information Security Officer, ensures the security of Thumbscore's data and systems with his expertise in cybersecurity.

"Our team at Thumbscore is thrilled to be recognized by the Wichita Business Journal," said David Thorne, CEO of Thumbscore. "This honor is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation and our mission to improve the financial wellness of people worldwide."

Thumbscore's innovative approach combines financial attitudes, behaviors, and current financial states to help individuals take meaningful steps towards financial wellness. In 2023, Thumbscore's launch into enrollment platforms resulted in a remarkable 50% increase in participation rates and significantly reduced financial stress for hundreds of thousands of people. This achievement positioned Thumbscore as a top-10 insurance innovator globally, as recognized at the prestigious InsureTech Connect conference.

Looking ahead to 2024, Thumbscore remains focused on expanding its impact through partnerships with organizations ranging from 50,000 to over 10,000,000 users. Despite its rapid growth and global recognition, Thumbscore remains committed to its mission of improving financial health, both locally in Wichita and across the globe.

The Innovation Awards luncheon, where Thumbscore was honored, took place on March 7 at Riverfront Stadium.

For more information about the honorees and to view a gallery showcasing their innovative work, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/wichita/news/2024/03/07/innovation-awards-Thumbscore.html.

About Thumbscore:

Thumbscore is a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing the financial and mental health industries. Through its innovative approach, Thumbscore bridges the gap between financial needs and behaviors, empowering individuals and families to achieve financial wellness. Founded in 2021, Thumbscore has quickly emerged as a leader in the field, with a commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of people worldwide.

