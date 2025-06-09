Thumper Fab Partners with DX1 DMS to Streamline Dealer Access to Aftermarket Accessories

Thumper Fab, a top UTV/SXS accessory manufacturer, has partnered with DX1, a leading dealership management system, to offer automatic updates of Thumper Fab's full product catalog to DX1 dealers. This integration ensures dealers have real-time access to accurate inventory, pricing, and product details, simplifying product management and enhancing customer service. Thumper Fab's VP J.C. Kester emphasized the goal of making it easier for dealers to deliver premium accessories. DX1 dealers can now easily integrate Thumper Fab's offerings into their system.

NORFOLK, Va. and MARSHALL, Texas, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thumper Fab, a premier manufacturer of high-quality aftermarket accessories for UTVs and SXSs, is excited to announce a new partnership with DX1 DMS, the leading dealer management system for Powersports dealerships. This collaboration will provide automatic updates for all Thumper Fab products, making it easier than ever for DX1 dealers to access the latest inventory, pricing, and product details.

With nearly 600 dealers nationwide, Thumper Fab has become a go-to brand for premium accessories, including bumpers, audio roofs, roll cages, and long-travel suspension kits. By integrating with DX1's industry-leading DMS platform, dealers can now seamlessly update their catalogs, ensuring they always have accurate product information at their fingertips.

"We're thrilled to team up with DX1 to enhance the dealer experience," said J.C. Kester, VP at Thumper Fab. "This integration simplifies product management for our dealers, allowing them to focus on what they do best—providing customers with the best aftermarket accessories on the market."

DX1 dealers interested in adding Thumper Fab's full catalog to their system can now do so effortlessly. For more details, please contact your DX1 Account Manager.

About Thumper Fab

Thumper Fab is a leading manufacturer of aftermarket accessories for UTVs and SXSs, proudly built in Texas. Known for innovation, durability, and cutting-edge design, Thumper Fab's products enhance both work and recreational vehicles with unmatched quality and performance.

About DX1:

Founded in 2012, DX1 is an all-in-one, complete cloud-based dealership management system for the motorcycle, golf, and Powersports industry. The perfect combination of a DMS, website, and marketing tools and services means dealers no longer have to invest in separate solutions to run their dealerships. All of the components of DX1 work seamlessly together, allowing dealers to be with their customers rather than behind a computer screen duplicating data entry efforts. The continuous, real-time flow of data throughout the departments of a dealership can simplify tasks and improve day-to-day operations all within one system with one login. For more information on DX1 visit: www.DX1app.com. DX1 is a division of Recreational Dealer Solutions, LLC.

