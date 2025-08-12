Thumper Fab Ranks No. 436 in Texas and No. 119 in U.S. Manufacturing on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to our team's relentless drive, innovation, and commitment to excellence. We're proud to represent Texas and the manufacturing sector on a national stage, and what is truly exciting is that we're just getting started! Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2019, Thumper Fab has quickly become a leader in premium off-road accessories for brands like Polaris, Can-Am, Honda, Kawasaki, and CF MOTO. Known for its cutting-edge designs and rugged durability, the company has earned a loyal following among outdoor enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Thumper Fab continues to push boundaries and set new standards in the outdoor adventure space. For more information, visit www.ThumperFab.com

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

