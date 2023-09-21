ThunderCat Technology Distinguished Service Awards' Veteran-Owned Business of The Year Winner

The Distinguished Service Award goes to successful veteran-owned businesses in the National Capital Region that have demonstrated strong business performance. The award was presented on September 12th at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.

RESTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat is proud to announce that it has been selected Veteran-Owned Business of the Year, Established (More than 10 Years in Business) by Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce at the 2023 Distinguished Service Awards. The award goes to successful veteran-owned businesses in the National Capital Region that have demonstrated strong business performance. The award was presented on September 12th at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington.

The Distinguished Service Awards honor individuals, companies, and Non-Profit organizations for their service to veterans in the Greater Washington business community. This is Greater Washington Region's preeminent event honoring the leadership and contributions to veteran success demonstrated by veteran-owned businesses within the Greater Washington business community. The Distinguished Service Awards are presented in recognition of community stewardship and business leadership. It includes the unsung heroes in our community who have dedicated time and resources to making the transition to civilian life process easier for those who serve. It honors those who have made meaningful contributions to help Veterans succeed. The categories are Veteran Employee of the Year, Veteran Service Organization of the Year for Non-Profits, and Veteran-Owned Business of the Year.

The Keynote Speaker was Dr. Linda Singh, Major General (retired), Founder & CEO Kaleidoscope Affect. The Veteran Advocate of the Year Award went to Karen Lowe, Corporate Director, Army Customer Relations at Northrop Grumman. James Schenck, President & CEO of PenFed Credit Union won the Lifetime Distinguished Service Award.

United States Senator Mark Warner commented in his congratulatory note to CEO, Tom Deierlein; "This recognition serves as a tribute to your exemplary leadership and contributions to the Northern Virginia community. It has always been my firm belief that a career in the United States Army is one of the most honorable of professions; we are all indebted to you for your service during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Your commitment to using the unique skills that you developed while serving to establish ThunderCat Technology and make a meaningful impact in the region is a testament to your leadership. I commend you for your tremendous service."

"Northern Virginia's veteran businesses have proven to be innovative, influential part of our Greater Washington business community. The Chamber is honored to recognize this important group's achievements and contributions through the 2023 Distinguished Service Awards." said Julie Coons, Chamber President and CEO.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #54 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com

About the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce

Originally founded in 1925 as a Fairfax county-focused business advocacy organization, the Northern Virginia Chamber has grown into the Region's largest Chamber of Commerce, drawing members and impacting policy Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce across the Greater Washington Region. Today, we represent close to 500,000 employees. The diversity of our community is one of our greatest assets and we actively seek out and offer opportunities from which we can learn from one another and form personal connections that help guide lasting business growth. The Chamber's goal is to be considered not only a business partner but also an agent of change for our members. We do this through our work in government advocacy, education through events and programs, workforce programs, networking, promotion of member businesses, and recognition through awards. We are proud to have worked together over these many years to build a meaningful association that enriches our community and look forward to continuing that good work. For more information, visit http://www.novachamber.org

