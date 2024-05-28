ThunderCat Technology Earns Spot on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

"Our vision remains: To be a trusted provider of enabling technologies that help organizations innovate and excel. Experts that make the world safer, smarter & more connected. Problem solvers committed to service, integrity, and quality," said ThunderCat's CEO, Tom Deierlein Post this

"We are honored and excited to be selected again this year. In 2023, our theme was "CHALLENGE". Everyone should challenge themselves to be better, learn more, contribute more. To remain relevant that means staying on top of the latest developments and offerings from cyber and cloud to networking and of course new AI tools. Operationally, the company committed to earning our CMMI Maturity Level 2 certification on top of our various ISO certifications to ensure we remain best in class at delivering high quality, authentic products and services to the marketplace. Our vision remains: To be a trusted provider of enabling technologies that help organizations innovate and excel. Experts that make the world safer, smarter & more connected. Problem solvers committed to service, integrity, and quality," said ThunderCat's CEO, Tom Deierlein.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ThunderCat Technology

The award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

