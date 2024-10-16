ThunderCat Technology Honored as a CRN Triple Crown Award for 2024

This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN's most prestigious lists in one year.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology announced last week that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ThunderCat a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This elite recognition is awarded to solution providers who earn spots on three of CRN's most prestigious lists in one year.

The Triple Crown Award goes to companies who were honored on the Solution Provider 500, which ranks the largest IT solution providers in North America based on revenue; the Fast Growth 150, which spotlights the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes companies that attained the highest-level certifications from leading technology vendors in the industry.

Making any of the three lists is a notable achievement, but being featured on all three in the same year demonstrates an exceptional level of business acumen, focus on innovation and dedication to building technical expertise.

CEO Tom Deierlein commented; "We are honored and excited to appear on this list. For us it all really starts with Tech Elite 250. To be a trusted resource for your prospects and customers, you need to be up to date on leading infrastructure technology and key players. Professionals want to know that you have knowledge across different functions and core applications. We place major emphasis with our team to be experts on our key partners' capabilities. We study the ecosystem for new enabling technologies. That allows us to be truly independent and objective in guiding decisions and choices. The end results are growth and revenue, but the base is knowledge and expertise".

"Solution providers recognized with a Triple Crown Award are at the top of their game, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to enhancing their technical skills, improving their solutions offerings, and advancing the entire channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Our congratulations go out to each company, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to set an example for excellence and model success in our industry."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at http://www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

