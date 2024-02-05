ThunderCat Technology Named Best Places to Work in Virginia 2024

ThunderCat Technology was recently named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group

RESTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology was recently named as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual list of the Best Places to Work in Virginia was created by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

ThunderCat placed 4th on the midsize employers list for 2024. This is ThunderCat's 11th year on the list.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2024 Best Places to Work in Virginia list is made up of 100 companies.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

Be a publicly or privately held business;

Have a facility in the state of Virginia ;

; Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia ; and

; and Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Virginia, analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The final rankings were announced during an in-person awards luncheon held on Feb. 1, 2024, at the Boar's Head Inn in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"Excellence is the standard for performance and therefore we believe that each and every person here deserves a place to thrive professionally and enjoy personally. As we grow, leaders' top priority at ThunderCat remains to hire talented professionals who are challenged, feel valued, and get rewarded for results." said ThunderCat's CEO, Tom Deierlein.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit http://www.BestPlacesToWorkVA.com.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #54 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com

