ThunderCat Technology Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

RESTON, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThunderCat Technology today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored ThunderCat on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This is ThunderCat's 11th year on the list.

This yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security.

To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

"ThunderCat is honored to have made this list 11 times. Honestly, I consider it a requirement for our team to earn our spot on this list each year. As a Value Added Reseller we have always believed it is our responsibility to have competencies across multiple disciplines. To be a trusted advisor to our customers and prospects we believe we must be experts in many areas to give proper objective and independent advice on what they need for their particular goals and current architecture. That includes cyber, cloud, networking storage and now all the emerging AI platforms and tools. We are proud to be on this list and will remain vigilant to stay current on best-in-class technologies and providers including AWS, Cisco, Dell, HPE, Intel and Broadcom." said ThunderCat's CEO, Tom Deierlein.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #54 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, VISA, and CareFirst. http://www.thundercattech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

