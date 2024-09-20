Thursday's Calabasas Celebrates 22 Years of Non-Surgical, Hair Loss Treatment Excellence in September During Self Improvement Month

"Non-surgical hair loss treatments and services are non-invasive, painless, customizable to match a desired look, and produce more immediate results. Clients with thinning hair issues or hair loss are left with a full head of hair." Post this

"Unlike many surgical hair restoration solutions that require operations, grafting, hair plugs, or hair transplants, non-surgical hair replacement offers a variety of benefits that many hair loss sufferers prefer," stated Mike Garfinkel, General Manager of Thursday's. "Non-surgical hair loss treatments and services are non-invasive, painless, customizable to match a desired look, and produce more immediate results. Clients with thinning hair issues or hair loss are left with a full head of hair. Our hair systems are natural looking and versatile, allowing customers to live a carefree, active lifestyle without being self-conscious about their hair," he added.

"We are incredibly grateful to our clients for their trust and loyalty over the past 22 years," said Garfinkel. Regarding the company's celebration coinciding with Self Improvement Month, Garfinkel said, "We understand that hair loss solutions are an investment in self-improvement that enhance confidence and self-esteem among people with hair loss or thinning hair. We are committed to continuing to provide undetectable, non-surgical, hair replacement solutions and helping people regain their confidence and achieve their desired look."

To commemorate this milestone, Thursday's reminds current customers and new customers that they will continue to enjoy frequency discounts on services, as well as complimentary consultations.

