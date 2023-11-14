ThxBirthControl Campaign Continues to Empower and Inform Amidst Challenges in Reproductive Health

Young people are telling us that they do not have the birth control information they want and need. By sharing so many stories about all that birth control makes possible, #ThxBirthControl brings birth control information directly to young people where they are – on social media. Post this

"Thanks, Birth Control is a movement that's needed now more than ever," said Power to Decide's CEO, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley. "In the wake of the Dobbs decision, as abortion is banned or restricted in half the U.S. and birth control access and sex education are under attack everywhere, young people are telling us that they do not have the birth control information they want and need. By sharing so many stories – proudly and publicly – about all that birth control makes possible, #ThxBirthControl combats shame and stigma and brings birth control information directly to young people where they are – on social media. Today is a kick-off, not a one-off. We will continue to shine the national spotlight on the importance of birth control access for all and we encourage everyone to say Thanks, Birth Control with us."

Power to Decide has released its annual survey findings ahead of this year's #ThxBirthControl campaign. The survey, conducted among 1,150 individuals aged 15-29, assigned female at birth, sheds light on young people's access to quality information about birth control in 2023.

Here are some key findings from the survey:

Lack of Information: Over one-third (34.5%) of young people aged 15-29 have not received information about birth control in the past 12 months. (Power to Decide, 2023)

Concerns about the Safety of Hormonal Birth Control: 28% of all respondents disagree or strongly disagree that hormonal birth control is safe. (Power to Decide, 2023)

Influence of Social Media: 25% of 20-29-year-olds received information about birth control from social media in the last year. (Power to Decide, 2023)

Disconnect Between Actual and Preferred Sources of Information: While 86% of 20-29-year-olds want to receive birth control information from health care providers, less than 47% actually did in the past year. (Power to Decide, 2023)

Information Gap for Teens: 24% of 15-19-year-olds feel they lack enough information to make decisions about the birth control method that is best for them. (Power to Decide, 2023)

Benefits Outweigh Side Effects: Despite concerns about the safety of hormonal birth control, nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents believe that the benefits of birth control outweigh the side effects. (Power to Decide, 2023)

Implications and Recommendations:

1. Social Media Education: The survey highlights the role of social media in providing young people with information about birth control. As misinformation looms, there is a growing need for accurate and educational birth control content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

2. Strengthening Patient-Provider Communication: The disconnect between what young people want and what they receive from health care providers underscores the urgent need for improved communication. In a post-Roe era, where access to contraception is paramount, building trust and ensuring access to accurate information becomes even more crucial.

3. Harnessing Social Media for Health Care Providers: Recognizing the power of social media, health care providers are encouraged to provide trusted, high-quality information through platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley, CEO of Power to Decide, leads by example with her viral Ask Dr. Raegan series on TikTok.

#ThxBirthControl Day Ahead:

As #ThxBirthControl Day approaches on November 15, this year's campaign aims to amplify the voices of those impacted by the issues revealed in the survey. The 2023 Thanks Birth Control Survey serves as a vital resource for understanding the current state of young people's experiences with birth control information and services in the U.S., especially during a critical time for reproductive health care access.

About Power to Decide

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

About the Survey:

This study was conducted for Power to Decide using Ipsos probability-based online panel, KnowledgePanel. Data were collected from September 29, 2023 – October 6, 2023 among individuals 15 to 29 years of age, assigned female at birth. A total of 1,150 surveys were completed with a margin of error for total respondents of +/- 3.5 percentage points adjusted for design effect, at the 95% confidence level.

Power to Decide would like to thank the following partners for their support and commitment to contraceptive access: Bayer Pharmaceuticals and JPB Foundation.

