ThxBirthControl Day Highlights the Importance of Birth Control Access

"Birth control is safe, effective and used by many people to prevent pregnancies and manage health conditions. We must continue to uplift medically-accurate, trustworthy information on all birth control options so young people have the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and prioritize their reproductive well-being," said Power to Decide CEO and practicing OB-GYN, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley.

With nearly half (47%) of young people not having received birth control information in the past year and a quarter (26%) not having enough information to make a decision about whether using birth control is right for them, resources such as Bedsider.org are critical. Bedsider allows people to explore all their birth control options, find care near them and even get birth control delivered to their door.

"Thanks, Birth Control is an opportunity for us to meet young people where they are and share stories and medically-accurate contraceptive information across social media. The rampant mis- and dis-information spreading on social media fuels the policy attacks we see on coverage and access to birth control. Now more than ever, it is important to shine a spotlight on the importance of trustworthy birth control information and contraceptive access. We encourage everyone to join in and say #ThxBirthControl today and beyond," said Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley.

To find more resources on #ThxBirthControl Day and join us on social media, visit powertodecide.org/thxbirthcontrol. And, to learn more about the YouR HeAlth Survey results, register for the webinar on November 19th from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET moderated by Rewire News.

The Youth Reproductive Health Access (YouR HeAlth) Survey, an initiative of Power to Decide, is an online survey that measures young people's knowledge, attitudes, and experiences related to sexual and reproductive health information and health services. The 2024 YouR HeAlth Survey was fielded July 17, 2024 to August 30, 2024 using Ipsos KnowledgePanel, the largest probability-based online panel in the U.S. A total of 1,203 respondents participated in the 2024 survey.

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

