Tianma collaborating with Garmin and Corning for new Unified Cabin™ 2025 automotive multi-display solution at CES 2025

The Unified Cabin contains six Tianma displays in all. The front dashboard features a 15.6" cluster display and a 27" center stack display, both bonded to a single cover glass. Adjacent to that main display area are two 15.6" passenger displays bonded to another single cover glass. In the rear passenger area, two additional 15.6" displays are attached to the front seat headrests for rear-seat entertainment.

Tianma's 27" LTPS TFT-LCD features SFT Wide Viewing Angle Technology, with 4032xRGBx756 Resolution and 1000nits luminance. All four 15.6" displays are a-Si TFT-LCD, SFT modules, with 1920xRGBx1080 (Full HD) Resolution, also 1000nits luminance.

"Tianma's ability to bond large displays of different sizes to a single cover glass substrate allowed our Unified Cabin vision to come to life," said Matt Munn, Managing Director Garmin Automotive OEM. "Garmin is proud to highlight its strong relationship with Tianma for global automakers at CES 2025."

"Tianma is honored to have been selected by Garmin to partner in the development of the displays for this prestigious unveiling of their award-winning automotive solution at CES 2025," said Eric Cheng, President and CEO of Tianma America. "This is a testament to our diverse and award-winning product line, and our status as the number-one panel maker in the automotive industry over last three years."

Automakers and the media are invited to experience the latest technologies and features with a guided presentation of the Garmin Unified Cabin demo at CES Jan. 7-9 in the LVCC West Hall, Booth 3540. Tianma will also be hosting visitors at their own booth, West Hall Meeting Rooms – W323. More information available in the Tianma press kit, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes R&D and manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Wuhu, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in automotive cockpit and rear seat entertainment devices, smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, and office equipment. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises: Micro-LED; a-Si, LTPS and Oxide-TFT LCD; rigid, flexible and transparent AM-OLED; 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications. For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company's long-standing experience in user experience and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's geographically diverse and highly automated manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor.

Garmin Unified Cabin is a scalable portfolio of automotive OEM technologies and design innovations fully integrated into Garmin's Domain Controller with a single control module (SoC). Unified Cabin is built on the Android Automotive Operating System to support centralized control of the vehicle's systems. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

