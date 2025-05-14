Tianma featuring wide range of new Automotive display technologies at Display Week 2025

Tianma's automotive displays are at the forefront of innovation, offering a range of advanced technologies including LTPS-LCD, AMOLED, and MicroLED. The products are designed to enhance intelligent cockpits with stunning visuals, improved safety, and personalized driving experiences. Post this

Tianma's Automotive products at Display Week 2025 include:

12.3" LTPS High Transmissivity InvisiVue™ Mini-LED – This display features a highly transmissive decorative layer that looks like brushed metal or wood grain in the non-operating state, while the active area of the display is invisible to the user. When the display is turned on, only the image content emerges through the 80% transmissive decorative layer. The combination of a Mini-LED backlight and the high-transmissivity decorative layer yields a high-quality image for improved visual perception and user experience. The LuminoWood Privacy Display variation supplements InvisiVue technology with a very narrow Viewing Angle (Up/Down/Left/Right) L45°/0<0.5%, ideal for passenger viewing without distracting the driver.

HUD (High Transmittance PGU) – High transmittance is crucial for TFT-LCD Picture Generation Units (PGUs) in automotive Head-Up Displays (HUDs). Our 4.1-inch LTPS LCD module, featuring a resolution of 1280x640 and a pixel density of 350 PPI, combined with a collimated backlight, delivers exceptional performance. This is achieved through the following means:

Maximized Aperture Ratio via Precision Pixel Design





High-Efficiency Liquid Crystal Materials for Improved Light Utilization





Optimized Optical Path Architecture to Minimize Light Loss

This integrated solution not only achieves superior luminance and transmittance but also maintains true-color reproduction, thereby meeting the stringent automotive HUD standards.

Concave AMOLED Displays – The 13" C-shaped and L-shaped curved AMOLED displays are purpose-built for automotive dashboards, featuring concave designs with a gradually shifting radius of curvature. The distinctive contours not only deliver a striking visual experience but also helps enhance driver focus, supporting safer driving while aligning seamlessly with the sleek, streamlined aesthetics of modern vehicle interiors. Powered by Tianma's proprietary SLOD (Stacked Layer OLED Device) technology, the displays offer outstanding image quality, a slim and lightweight form factor, and extended durability, making them ideal solutions for next-generation automotive cockpits.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 416 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

Additional information can be found at usa.tianma.com.

