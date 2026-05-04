Tianma Highlighting Micro-LED HUD, Ultra-High-Refresh AMOLED, and Glasses-Free 3D Medical Display at Display Week 2026

Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will showcase its latest display innovations at SID Display Week 2026, taking place May 5–7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. At Booth 805, South Hall, Tianma will highlight three key technology demonstrations spanning automotive, mobile, and medical applications: a Micro-LED head-up display (HUD) designed for extreme brightness and transparency, an ultra-high-refresh-rate AMOLED display engineered for next-generation mobile performance, and a glasses-free 3D medical display enabling real-time 2D/3D visualization.

CHINO, Calif., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will showcase its latest display innovations at SID Display Week 2026, taking place May 5–7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

At Booth 805, South Hall, Tianma will highlight three key technology demonstrations spanning automotive, mobile, and medical applications: a Micro-LED head-up display (HUD) designed for extreme brightness and transparency, an ultra-high-refresh-rate AMOLED display engineered for next-generation mobile performance, and a glasses-free 3D medical display enabling real-time 2D/3D visualization.

This year, at the annual Business Conference on Monday, May 4, Tianma's Jun Chen, Ph.D., Senior Manager, Automotive Market Development, will be a featured panelist during the Automotive Forum. In addition, Tianma has entered several new cutting-edge products and technologies into SID's annual People's Choice Awards competition, honoring the best products at Display Week.

KEY TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS

Micro-LED IRIS HUD for Next-Generation Automotive Displays

Tianma's 12-inch Micro-LED IRIS HUD is engineered to address one of the most critical challenges in automotive display design: maintaining visibility under all lighting conditions without compromising driver awareness.

Delivering peak brightness exceeding 120,000 nits, the display remains clearly visible even in direct sunlight. Its Micro-LED architecture enables an ultra-thin optical engine (approximately 2 mm), while a transparent front-window design eliminates the need for black masking layers — preserving the driver's field of view and supporting more advanced, integrated cockpit designs.

Ultra-High-Refresh AMOLED for Next-Generation Mobile Performance

In mobile display technology, Tianma will showcase a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, designed to overcome the traditional trade-offs between speed and image accuracy. The display incorporates a dual-track pixel driving architecture, separating data writing and threshold compensation to maintain stable, precise pixel control at high refresh rates. This approach significantly reduces motion artifacts while preserving low-gray detail, enabling smoother visuals and improved image stability for high-performance mobile applications.

Glasses-Free 3D Medical Display with Multi-Region 2D/3D Switching

For advanced professional applications, Tianma will present a 27-inch 4K medical-grade glasses-free 3D display, introducing multi-region 2D/3D switching capabilities. Unlike conventional systems limited to full-screen 3D, this display enables simultaneous presentation of 2D and 3D content, with seamless, real-time switching between modes. The system integrates low-latency eye tracking and real-time rendering, making it well suited for medical environments where precision, flexibility, and sterile operation are critical.

BROAD PORTFOLIO OF DISPLAY INNOVATIONS

In addition to these featured technologies, Tianma will present a wide range of display solutions across automotive, consumer, and professional applications.

In automotive, Tianma will showcase a transparent Micro-LED tiling display with over 60% transparency and a scalable, modular design, along with a 43.7-inch ultra-wide IRIS HUD featuring high brightness and curved integration for immersive cockpit environments.

In consumer electronics, Tianma will highlight its latest AMOLED innovations, including SLOD and U11 architectures designed to improve efficiency, brightness, and device lifetime, as well as a foldable AMOLED prototype engineered to reduce crease visibility and improve durability.

For IT applications, Tianma will demonstrate a 27-inch QHD Oxide TFT LCD with a native 610Hz refresh rate, setting a new benchmark for ultra-high-frame-rate displays.

In professional and industrial applications, Tianma will also feature an adaptive refresh Oxide display (20–144Hz) designed to balance high performance with power efficiency.

Advancing Display Innovation Across Applications

Together, these demonstrations reflect Tianma's continued investment in Micro-LED, AMOLED, and advanced LCD technologies, enabling new levels of performance, efficiency, and integration across automotive, consumer, and professional markets. More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 805 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press Visit usa.tianma.com for more details.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, Inc., 1 408-313-5642, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, 1 215-327-8109, [email protected], macrovision.com

SOURCE Tianma America, Inc.