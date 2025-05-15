Tianma introducing new AMOLED display technologies at Display Week 2025

Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is exhibiting its family of AMOLED technologies and solutions at Display Week 2025, Booth #416, San Jose, California, May 13-15.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is exhibiting its family of AMOLED technologies and solutions at Display Week 2025, Booth #416, San Jose, California, May 13-15. Tianma is introducing the following AMOLED products:

6.51" HOI – This display – the world's first three-in-one photosensitive functional screen – is equipped with Tianma's self-developed HOI (Hybrid Optoelectronic Integration) technology. This HOI technology incorporates three essential functions through its innovative embedded sensor design: fingerprint recognition, ambient light and color temperature sensing, and OLED emitter monitoring. Compared to traditional fingerprint solutions, our display offers a larger sensing area and faster recognition speed, significantly enhancing the user experience. The integrated ambient light and color temperature sensor continuously monitors environmental lighting conditions, allowing the system's SoC to dynamically adjust display parameters for optimal visual comfort in real time. Additionally, the OLED emitter monitoring function tracks brightness data and leverages intelligent compensation algorithms to ensure consistently high display performance throughout the product's lifecycle.

6.67" Switchable Privacy Display – Based on Tianma's own switchable privacy display technology, this module allows for independent switching between share and privacy display modes to cater to users' needs for rapid sharing/privacy switching in different application scenarios. The process that allows for switchable privacy is built into the AMOLED construction, using a black matrix in the pixel definition layer (PDL), combined with a novel structure at the subpixel level. In share mode, it offers clearer and brighter picture quality along with a wide viewing angle. When switched to privacy mode, the viewing angle is narrowed, eliminating users' concerns about screen information leakage and safeguarding their privacy.

6.78" New Fluorescent Tech AMOLED Display – This 6.78-inch AMOLED display utilizes Tianma's own Fluorescent materials innovation: a New Fluorescent Blue (NFB), and a Phosphor-Sensitized Fluorescent (PSF) green AMOLED. Combining these techniques allows the device to achieve an internal quantum eﬃciency (IQE) approaching the theoretical limit. This technique overcomes traditional technology limitations through an innovative approach to emissive OLED materials driving the next generation of ultra-eﬃcient displays. These new materials enable the latest evolution of AMOLED devices with richer colors, reduced power consumption, and extended lifetimes.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 416 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

Additional information can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes R&D and manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Wuhu, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in automotive cockpit and rear seat entertainment devices, smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, and office equipment. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises: Micro-LED; a-Si, LTPS and Oxide-TFT LCD; rigid, flexible and transparent AM-OLED; 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications. For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

The content in this press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, Inc., 1 (408) 816-7003, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, 1 215-348-1010, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America, Inc.