Tianma Introducing New Display Technologies for IT Market

CHINO, Calif. , May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, launched a wide variety of new display technologies and solutions for IT (Information Technology) applications at Display Week 2024.

Ultra-Low Reflection – 12.45" EyeFun Display 2.0 – The Tianma EyeFun technology utilizes a high-performance anti-glare/low reflectivity surface treatment, backlight viewing angle optimization, and adaptive gamma correction for enhancing image quality while reducing eye strain. This combination of ultra-low reflectivity and ambient light gamma technology maintains consistent contrast and color purity over a wide range of ambient lighting conditions. Integrating the latest eye-friendly display technology from Tianma, the EyeFun display is a perfect combination of technological achievement and healthily display performance.

High Frequency – 14" WQ NB 300Hz – This display is the first oxide LCD display from Tianma's new Gen 8.6 (TM19) production line. Using oxide technology for high-performance gaming notebooks, it supports a high refresh rate of 300Hz, fast GTG response times (5ms), wide color gamut (DCI-P3 100%), and WQXGA resolution resulting in best-in-class front-of-screen performance enabling immersive gaming experiences.

Ultra-Low Frequency 15Hz LTPS for Tablet (10.99") and Laptop (16") – These products are the world's first LTPS notebook and laptop displays capable of 15Hz low-frequency VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode for reduced panel power consumption while still able to achieve 120Hz refresh when high image quality is needed.

Tianma's VRR technology in the 10.99" Tablet screen consumes only 0.2267 watts of power at 15Hz. The Measured Flicker Value of the center point position is -55dB. In the 16" Laptop product, Tianma's VRR technology supports the LPDT 4.0 standard, with a measured Flicker value of -62dB to -65dB at 15Hz. Measured logic power consumption at 15Hz is only 0.8W, down 32% from our previous generation.

Extending battery life while providing best-in-class front of screen performance is paramount to meeting users' demands for tablets and notebooks that enrich both productivity at work and entertainment at home.

14'' LTPS TED+Flip Cell NB

This product is a full-screen LTPS LCD for notebooks featuring embedded Tcon and a novel inverted cell structure (Flip Cell). The Flip Cell allows for very narrow borders (1.4mm U/L/R) by inverting the color filter and array substrates, resulting in a 2% increase in screen-to-body ratio, while the embedded Tcon enables very low power consumption (1.3W @ 300-nits). This increase in screen-to-body ratio, extremely low power consumption and wide color gamut (100% sRGB) allows notebook designers to incorporate the latest in thin-bezel design while still delivering long battery life and outstanding front-of-screen performance required by the most demanding users.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes Tianma Micro-electronics (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Tianma Japan, Ltd. (formerly known as NLT Technologies Ltd.), as well as manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, office equipment, and automotive and rear seat entertainment devices. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible, transparent, 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications.

