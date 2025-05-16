Tianma introducing new innovations in LCD display technology at Display Week 2025

Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is exhibiting its family of LCD technologies and solutions at Display Week 2025, Booth #416, San Jose, California, May 13-15.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is exhibiting its family of LCD technologies and solutions at Display Week 2025, Booth #416, San Jose, California, May 13-15.

Tianma's LCD innovations at Display Week 2025 include:

16" WQXGA 480Hz Oxide – Tianma is launching the world's first 16" 480Hz Oxide gaming panel, establishing a new industry benchmark for high refresh rate. This panel, featuring advanced Oxide technology, demonstrates a significant improvement in refresh rate when compared to most mainstream "e-sports" gaming displays on the market. With a 3ms GTG response time, motion blur is eﬀectively eliminated, ensuring instantaneous reactions. In addition, the panel oﬀers a stunning 2560×1600 WQXGA resolution, 500nit brightness, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, making it the ultimate choice for high-performance gaming notebooks.

16" WQXGA 1~360Hz – Tianma is introducing the world's first 16" 1~360Hz wide refresh rate (WRR) oxide gaming panel. The WRR range of this panel exceeds that of current products (1~240Hz). Featuring advanced Oxide technology, it supports an intelligent 1Hz to 360Hz dynamically adjustable refresh rate, with a 2560x1600 WQXGA resolution, 500nit brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI - P3 color gamut. Combined with a fast, 3ms GTG response time, it achieves both a 360Hz high refresh rate for a premium gaming experience and 1Hz ultra-low refresh rate for significantly reduced power consumption, representing a dual breakthrough in performance and energy efficiency for high-end gaming notebooks.

Pixel Multiplex Display – Tianma is presenting the industry's first resolution-doubling liquid crystal display based on an optical pixel-shifting technique applicable to conventional display panels. This technology is capable of pixel displacement of over 20-microns using a proprietary liquid crystal optical shifting technique. As a result, a conventional 800PPI panel can achieve a 1600PPI equivalent resolution via this doubling effect. This technology will first be used in projection displays, followed by direct-view display panels in the future.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 416 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

Additional information can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes R&D and manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Wuhu, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in automotive cockpit and rear seat entertainment devices, smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, and office equipment. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises: Micro-LED; a-Si, LTPS and Oxide-TFT LCD; rigid, flexible and transparent AM-OLED; 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications. For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

The content in this press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, Inc., 1 (408) 816-7003, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, Inc., 1 215-348-1010, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America, Inc.