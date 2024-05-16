Tianma introducing new Smart Phone display products at Display Week 2024

Tianma's featured products at Display Week 2024 include two 7.92" foldable displays (inward and outward), a 9.94" Multiple Foldable OLED with a new triple-fold G-shaped OLED screen, and MFD Multi-Frequency Drive, Tianma's LCD multi-frequency drive technology (first to market). Post this

Tianma's 9.94" Multiple Foldable OLED is the new triple-fold G-shaped OLED screen that offers many more new application scenarios compared to traditional bar-type phones. The specific structural design consists of two inner water droplet folds with R2.5mm and a module thickness of 0.42mm. It uses a Tandem RGB structure, For the same luminance, the operating current of the tandem device is halved, significantly improving power-savings while extending lifetime to 3-4 times that of conventional single RGB devices.

Being introduced at the show is MFD Multi-Frequency Drive, Tianma's LCD multi-frequency drive technology (first to market), which can achieve a 25% reduction in module display power consumption proportional to screen area utilizing low power mode. This display represents a new LCD design concept by adopting a panel and driver design to achieve partition frequency function. The result is a display that can change refresh rate on different areas on the screen based on the image content. Pairing the display with an application processor, high frame rates in the video area and low frame rates in the still area – based on image content – can be realized achieving power optimization and meeting the market's requirements for longer battery life.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 516 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at www.macrovis.net/tianma-press

Additional information can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes Tianma Micro-electronics (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Tianma Japan, Ltd. (formerly known as NLT Technologies Ltd.), as well as manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, office equipment, and automotive and rear seat entertainment devices. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible, transparent, 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications.

