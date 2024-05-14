Tianma Introducing Wide Range of Automotive Display Technologies at Display Week 2024

Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will be featuring an expanded portfolio of display technologies for the automotive market at Display Week 2024, May 14-16, San Jose, CA. Post this

With the 13" Dynamic Flexible OLED, Tianma has successfully completed the technical development of the first dynamic bending OLED screen for vehicles in China, using flexible OLED screen technology and Corning Living Hinge technology. The surface curvature of the screen has a minimum bending radius of R200mm with a dynamic flex capacity of over 200,000 bends, while still meeting the mechanical strength requirements for in-vehicle regulations. In operation, this display can be adjusted according to the needs of both drivers and passengers.

13" Slidable OLED

Tianma's 13" Slidable OLED display has an external bending radius of 4.5mm and a sliding distance greater than 70mm. The product adopted TPOT (Touch panel on thin-film encapsulation) technology, which facilitates the creation of even thinner and lighter overall device designs. Designed for automotive applications such as car dashboards, center consoles, and passenger entertainment systems, its main advantage is saving valuable space in the cabin. Once the screen is fully extended, the overall display area can be more than twice that of its contracted state.

8.07" Octagon Micro-LED

The 8.07" Micro-LED display by Tianma boasts a transmittance rate exceeding 55% at 167PPI, positioning it as a leader in the industry. This display incorporates a cutting-edge pixel design and a sophisticated TFT stacking process. It successfully navigates the complexities of deep hole etching, culminating in exceptionally fine image quality with high levels of transparency. Furthermore, it introduces an innovative driving scheme known as "emit backward shift," which significantly enhances brightness and uniformity.

11" ACRUS

ACRUS, Tianma's proprietary Automotive Local Dimming Technology, delivers unparalleled optical performance with its ability to produce ultra-high contrast, authentic black tones, and enhanced color vibrancy. TM ACRUS provides front-of-screen performance that is comparable to OLED, but in a more durable yet economical package. This is made possible through Tianma's 2nd-gen advanced pixel-level light dimming feature, exhibiting a 30% improvement in transmittance.

15.6" LTPS QD Mini-LED

Tianma Quantum Dot (QD) Mini-LED automotive displays are at the forefront of display technology, offering a new level of visual experience in the automotive industry. And this 15.6" LTPS QD Mini-LED is first to market for automotive use. These displays combine the high dynamic range and power-saving capabilities of Mini-LED with the vibrant color enhancement of Quantum Dot technology.

12.3" LTPS High Transmittance, InvisiVue, Textured, Mini-LED

This display features a high-transmittance decorative layer that looks and feels like brushed-metal in the non-operating state, while the active area of the display is invisible to the user. When the display is turned on, only the image content emerges through the 50% transmissive decorative layer. The combination of Mini-LED backlight and high-transmittance decorative layer yields a high-quality image for improved visual perception and user experience.

