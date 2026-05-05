Tianma Showcasing Advanced Automotive Display Innovations at Display Week 2026

Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will showcase its latest automotive display innovations at SID Display Week 2026, taking place May 5-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tianma's automotive display portfolio at Booth 805 in the South Hall, spans a-Si and LTPS-LCD, AMOLED, and Micro-LED technologies, developed for integration into next-generation intelligent cockpit architectures. The solutions emphasize high brightness, wide color gamut, and flexible form factors to support advanced HMI, safety-critical information display, and personalized user interaction.

CHINO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will showcase its latest automotive display innovations at SID Display Week 2026, taking place May 5-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Tianma's automotive display portfolio at Booth 805 in the South Hall, spans a-Si and LTPS-LCD, AMOLED, and Micro-LED technologies, developed for integration into next-generation intelligent cockpit architectures. The solutions emphasize high brightness, wide color gamut, and flexible form factors to support advanced HMI, safety-critical information display, and personalized user interaction.

"Automotive display requirements continue to evolve toward larger, more integrated, and more adaptive cockpit environments," said Abraham Zhang, Sales Director – Automotive, Tianma America. "Our latest portfolio reflects this shift, combining advanced display technologies with system-level design to support high-performance visualization, improved safety, and more intuitive user experiences."

Tianma's key automotive demonstrations at Display Week 2026 include:

Smart Cockpit 7.0 – A full-scale automotive interior and dashboard demonstration serving as the centerpiece of Tianma's automotive showcase. The system integrates a 49.6-inch curved ACRUS display delivering 8K resolution across a 1.25-meter viewing width, alongside a dynamic slidable AMOLED display that uses a precision gear-rack mechanism to support both concealed and dual-display operating modes for flexible cockpit configurations.

Also featured is InvisiVue™, a display solution that remains visually indistinguishable from decorative surfaces such as brushed metal or wood grain when inactive, then reveals image content through a high-transmissivity layer when powered on. Together, these technologies highlight Tianma's approach to immersive visualization, adaptive functionality, and seamless integration within intelligent cockpit environments.

19" Transparent Splicing Micro-LED – Tianma introduces its first automotive Micro-LED transparent tiling display, designed for precision assembly and scalable integration. The display uses three ultra-narrow-border panels joined with high-accuracy tiling to create a continuous viewing surface without visible seams.

With over 60% transparency, the display maintains a clear view of the background while presenting vivid content. Its combination of high brightness, low diffraction, and low reflectivity makes it well suited for automotive windows, instrument clusters, and other advanced display concepts where visibility and integration are critical.

12" Micro-LED IRIS HUD – This 12-inch IRIS HUD demonstration features a full-color Micro-LED display designed for head-up display applications requiring extreme brightness and compact integration. With peak brightness exceeding 120,000 nits, the display maintains clear readability even under strong direct sunlight.

The Micro-LED architecture enables an ultra-thin optical engine, with module thickness of approximately 2 mm. Thermal components are directly bonded to the TFT glass, supporting efficient heat dissipation and stable operation at ultra-high brightness. The design incorporates a fully transparent front-window optical structure without a black masking layer, preserving the driver's field of view and enabling new HUD form factors.

43.7" Ultra-wide IRIS HUD – This curved, free-form Mini-LED display delivers high clarity and accurate color reproduction for automotive applications. Featuring local peak brightness up to 10,000 nits, it provides strong visibility in direct sunlight, while an 85% NTSC color gamut supports vibrant and accurate image rendering.

Corning® ColdForm™ technology enables a precision cold-curved cover glass with ultra-low reflection, reducing glare and improving optical performance. An Always-Black design contributes to a clean, integrated appearance, while the through-type curved structure aligns with the windshield's optical path for a more immersive cockpit experience.

Together, these demonstrations highlight Tianma's expanding role in enabling next-generation automotive display systems, combining advanced materials, device architecture, and system-level integration to support the future of intelligent mobility. More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 805 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press. Visit usa.tianma.com for more details.

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

Corning® ColdForm™ Technology is a registered trademark of Corning Incorporated.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, 1 408-313-5642, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, Inc., 1 215-327-8109, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America