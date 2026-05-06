Tianma Showcasing Advanced Consumer Display Innovations at Display Week 2026

Our latest portfolio reflects ongoing advancements in OLED materials, device architecture, and high-performance LCD technologies, enabling brighter, more efficient, and more immersive user experiences across smartphones, wearables, and other personal devices. Post this

"Consumer display innovation continues to center on balancing performance, power efficiency, and form factor flexibility," said Dale Maunu, Director of Marketing, Tianma America. "Our latest portfolio reflects ongoing advancements in OLED materials, device architecture, and high-performance LCD technologies, enabling brighter, more efficient, and more immersive user experiences across smartphones, wearables, and other personal devices."

Tianma's key smartphone demonstrations at Display Week 2026 include:

6.78" SLOD AM-OLED Display – This display utilizes Tianma's proprietary Stacked Layer OLED Device (SLOD) technology. Unlike traditional tandem-stacked OLED designs, Tianma's approach introduces a Charge Generation Layer (CGL) with exceptionally low device voltage and a differentiated light-emitting unit. This structure achieves superior luminous efficiency – where one emissive layer, in combination with another, produces more light than two conventional layers. Compared to a single-layer device, power consumption is reduced by 30%, brightness is increased by 25%, and lifespan is extended up to four times, supporting longer battery life and improved durability.

6.58" U11 AM-OLED Display – This 6.58-inch AM-OLED display adopts Tianma's U11 OLED stack, featuring NFT (New Fluorescent Technology) based on New Fluorescent Blue (NFB) and Phosphor-Sensitized Fluorescence (PSF). The NFT device structure improves exciton utilization efficiency, addressing limitations of conventional OLED emitters. Compared with the previous generation, U11 reduces overall power consumption by approximately 12% while doubling lifespan. Optimized RGB spectrum and light-extraction design also enable an ultra-low blue-light ratio while maintaining high efficiency.

6.32" Ultra-high Refresh Rate AM-OLED Display – This 6.32-inch FSD (Full Screen Display) AM-OLED integrates a 240Hz refresh rate with a dual-track pixel driving architecture to overcome the traditional trade-off between speed and precision. By separating data writing and TFT threshold compensation, the design enables stable and accurate pixel driving at high refresh rates. Extended compensation time (0.6µs to 6µs) preserves low-gray detail, reduces motion artifacts, and improves image stability.

6.9" Creaseless AM-OLED Display – This foldable 6.9-inch AM-OLED minimizes both visual crease and tactile discontinuity through an optimized module stack and fold structure. The design incorporates an ultra-thin stack, ultra-low loss adhesive materials, water-drop bending architecture, and multi-layer stress optimization. A dual-coating UTG structure further reduces deformation and improves rebound performance at the fold.

Together, these demonstrations highlight Tianma's expanding role in enabling next-generation handheld display applications, combining advanced materials, OLED device innovation, and high-performance LCD technologies to support more efficient, immersive, and adaptable experiences across smartphones, wearables, and personal electronic devices.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 805 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press. Visit usa.tianma.com for more details.

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, 1 408-313-5642, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, Inc., 1 215-327-8109, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America