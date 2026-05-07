Tianma Showcasing Advanced Workspace Display Innovations at Display Week 2026

Through advances in oxide TFT technology, adaptive refresh design, and AM-OLED architectures, Tianma is addressing the need for higher performance, improved efficiency, and application‑specific visualization across today's professional and computing markets. Post this

"Display requirements for modern workspace applications are no longer one‑size‑fits‑all," said Dale Maunu, Director of Marketing at Tianma America. "Through advances in oxide TFT technology, adaptive refresh design, and AM-OLED architectures, Tianma is addressing the need for higher performance, improved efficiency, and application‑specific visualization across today's professional and computing markets."

Tianma's key workspace demonstrations at Display Week 2026 include:

MEDICAL – 27" 4K Medical 3D Display with Multi-Region 2D/3D Switching

27" 2D/3D Hybrid Medical-Grade Glasses-Free 3D Display

Tianma's 27-inch 4K 144Hz medical-grade glasses-free 3D display enables mixed 2D and 3D content presentation with real-time, lossless switching between viewing modes. Using advanced liquid crystal lens technology, the display overcomes the limitations of conventional glasses-free 3D systems that are restricted to full-screen single-mode operation. The system integrates ultra-low-latency eye tracking and real-time 3D rendering, supporting professional medical environments, precision visualization, and multimodal information integration.

NOTEBOOK & TABLET – 12.8" All-Oxide AM-OLED Display

Wide-Range Refresh Performance with Simplified All-Oxide TFT Architecture

Tianma's 12.8-inch flexible AM-OLED display utilizes an all-oxide TFT backplane designed for notebook and tablet applications requiring wide-range refresh capability with reduced manufacturing complexity. Unlike conventional LTPS or LTPO architectures, the all-oxide design eliminates the need for excimer laser annealing (ELA), enabling a simplified production flow and lower manufacturing cost. A newly developed pixel structure and gate-driving circuit support refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 240Hz on the all-oxide TFT platform. The inherent uniformity and electrical characteristics of oxide TFT technology help improve low-gray uniformity and lower EL power consumption. By combining wide-range refresh performance with a simplified oxide backplane architecture, the display provides a cost-efficient alternative to LTPO for mid-size AM-OLED notebook and tablet applications

INDUSTRIAL – 27" QHD Oxide 20~144Hz Monitor

Adaptive Refresh Rate Technology

Tianma introduces a 27-inch Oxide display featuring QHD resolution (2560×1440) and an adaptive refresh rate range from 20Hz to 144Hz. Extending below the current 24Hz industry standard, the 20Hz low-frequency mode enables greater power-efficiency flexibility for desktop and professional workspace applications. Built on advanced Oxide process technology, the panel supports variable refresh rate operation spanning low-power office workflows through high-performance gaming and multimedia applications. The display delivers 350 nits brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and power consumption as low as 10.8W in low-frequency mode, supporting high-end desktop applications that require both performance and efficiency.

Together, these demonstrations highlight Tianma's continued expansion across workspace and professional display applications, combining advanced Oxide backplane technologies, adaptive refresh architectures, AM-OLED innovations, and next-generation visualization systems to support more efficient, immersive, and application-specific user experiences across notebook, tablet, industrial, medical, and gaming environments.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 805 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press. Visit usa.tianma.com for more details.

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, 1 408-313-5642, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, Inc., 1 215-327-8109, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America