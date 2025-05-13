Tianma showcasing wide range of new display products and prototype technologies at Display Week 2025

Demos include LTPO & LTPS AMOLED, a-Si, LTPS & Oxide LCD, and Micro-LED technologies for the automotive, consumer and industrial market segments Post this

Tianma's featured products at Display Week 2025 will include:

AUTOMOTIVE

12.3" Smart Interior InvisiVue™ – Traditional large in-vehicle screens with cluttered content can easily distract drivers. With the application of smart interior InvisiVue™, driver distractions are reduced and user experience is enhanced.

HUD (High Transmittance PGU) – High transmittance is crucial for TFT-LCD Picture Generation Units (PGUs) in automotive Head-Up Displays (HUDs). Our 4.1-inch LTPS LCD module, featuring a resolution of 1280x640 and a pixel density of 350 PPI, combined with a collimated backlight, delivers exceptional performance. This is achieved through the following means:

Maximized Aperture Ratio via Precision Pixel Design

High-Efficiency Liquid Crystal Materials for Improved Light Utilization

Optimized Optical Path Architecture to Minimize Light Loss

This integrated solution not only achieves superior luminance and transmittance but also maintains true-color reproduction, thereby meeting the stringent automotive HUD standards.

Concave AMOLED Displays – The 13" C-shaped and L-shaped curved AMOLED displays are purpose-built for automotive dashboards, featuring concave designs with a gradually shifting radius of curvature. The distinctive contours not only deliver a striking visual experience but also helps enhance driver focus, supporting safer driving while aligning seamlessly with the sleek, streamlined aesthetics of modern vehicle interiors. Powered by Tianma's proprietary SLOD (Stacked Layer OLED Device) technology, the displays offer outstanding image quality, a slim and lightweight form factor, and extended durability, making them ideal solutions for next-generation automotive cockpits.

AMOLED

6.67" MLP – This AMOLED display features Tianma's advanced MLP (Micro Lens Pattern) technology, which integrates a micro-lens array above the OLED pixels. By utilizing the refractive index difference between the lens layer and the planar layer, this design directs emitted light toward the on-axis viewing angle through interface refraction, while maintaining consistent brightness across wide viewing angles. This innovative optical design significantly boosts front-view light extraction efficiency, enabling lower power consumption while maintaining brightness. The result is superior energy efficiency and visual performance for end-user devices.

6.78" CFOT – This AMOLED display incorporates Tianma's highly innovative CFOT (Color Filter on TFE) display technology. The technology precisely constructs CF (Color Filter) and BM (Black Matrix) structures inside the OLED screen, replacing the polarizer in traditional OLED devices. This design effectively enhances the light output of OLEDs, resulting in a more efficient device with reduced power consumption. This display also features a unique design with an ultra-low reflection cover layer, improving screen readability in high ambient light conditions. Additionally, since it does not generate polarized light, the displayed image mimics how light naturally disperses, improving eye comfort.

6.78" SLOD AMOLED Display – This display screen adopts Tianma's unique Stacked Layer OLED Device (SLOD) technology. Unlike traditional Tandem Stacked OLED, Tianma developed a CGL structure with an extremely low device voltage using a differentiated light-emitting unit. This achieves an excellent luminous efficiency where one emissive layer in special combination with another layer is emitting more light than two traditional light-emitting layers. The power consumption is reduced by 30% compared to a single-layer device. At the same time, the brightness is increased by 25% and the lifespan is up to four times that of conventional single-layer devices, creating an optimized experience for users with long battery life, high brightness contrast, and long lifetime.

6.51" HOI – This display – the world's first three-in-one photosensitive functional screen – is equipped with Tianma's self-developed HOI (Hybrid Optoelectronic Integration) technology. This HOI technology incorporates three essential functions through its innovative embedded sensor design: fingerprint recognition, ambient light and color temperature sensing, and OLED emitter monitoring. Compared to traditional fingerprint solutions, our display offers a larger sensing area and faster recognition speed, significantly enhancing the user experience. The integrated ambient light and color temperature sensor continuously monitors environmental lighting conditions, allowing the system's SoC to dynamically adjust display parameters for optimal visual comfort in real time. Additionally, the OLED emitter monitoring function tracks brightness data and leverages intelligent compensation algorithms to ensure consistently high display performance throughout the product's lifecycle.

LCD

16" WQXGA 1~360Hz – Tianma is introducing the world's first 16" 1~360Hz wide refresh rate (WRR) oxide gaming panel. The WRR range of this panel exceeds that of current products (1~240Hz). Featuring advanced Oxide technology, it supports intelligent 1Hz to 360Hz dynamically adjustable refresh rate, with a 2560x1600 WQXGA resolution, 500nit brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI - P3 color gamut. Combined with a fast, 3ms GTG response time, it achieves both a 360Hz high refresh rate for a premium gaming experience and 1Hz ultra-low refresh rate for significantly reduced power consumption, representing a dual breakthrough in performance and energy efficiency for high-end gaming notebooks.

Pixel Multiplex Display – The industry's first resolution-doubling liquid crystal display based on an optical pixel-shifting technique applicable to conventional display panels. This technology is capable of pixel displacement of over 20-microns using a proprietary liquid crystal cell gap optimization method. As a result, a conventional 800PPI panel can achieve a 1600PPI equivalent resolution via this doubling effect. This technology will first be used in projection displays, followed by direct-view display panels in the future.

