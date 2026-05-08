Tianma Wins SID Display Week 2026 People's Choice Award for Best LCD-Based Technology

We're honored to receive this recognition from the SID community, and we believe this award reflects the growing importance of advanced visualization technologies across medical and professional display applications. Post this

"Display Week continues to be one of the industry's most important platforms for advancing display innovation," said Eric Cheng, President and CEO of Tianma America. "We're honored to receive this recognition from the SID community, and we believe this award reflects the growing importance of advanced visualization technologies across medical and professional display applications."

Tianma's 27-inch 4K 144Hz medical-grade glasses-free 3D display enables simultaneous presentation of immersive 3D imagery and full-resolution 2D content within different regions of the same screen. The display is divided into four independently controlled vertical sections, allowing 2D and 3D viewing modes to be mixed in multiple combinations based on application requirements. Using advanced liquid crystal lens technology, the system overcomes the limitations of conventional glasses-free 3D displays that are typically restricted to full-screen, single-mode operation. Integrated low-latency eye tracking and real-time 3D rendering support advanced medical visualization, precision imaging, and multimodal information integration.

The award-winning demonstration highlights Tianma's continued expansion across professional and workspace display applications, combining advanced oxide backplane technologies, adaptive refresh architectures, AM-OLED innovations, and next-generation visualization systems to support increasingly immersive, efficient, and application-specific user experiences across medical, industrial, notebook, tablet, and gaming environments.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at Booth 805 at Display Week and in the Tianma press kits, accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press. Visit usa.tianma.com for more details.

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Specifications and pricing are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, 1 408-313-5642, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, Inc., 1 215-327-8109, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America