Tianma Wins Three People's Choice Awards at Display Week 2025

"We're extremely proud of the effort our team invested in showcasing such a diverse range of products and technologies at this year's Display Week. Receiving these People's Choice Awards is a tremendous honor," said Eric Cheng, President and CEO of Tianma America. Post this

"We're extremely proud of the effort our team invested in showcasing such a diverse range of products and technologies at this year's Display Week. Receiving these People's Choice Awards is a tremendous honor," said Eric Cheng, President and CEO of Tianma America. "The global Tianma group continues to set the standard in the industry—these awards reflect their exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and relentless perseverance."

6.51" HOI (Hybrid Optoelectronic Integration) Technology – This display – the world's first three-in-one photosensitive functional screen – is equipped with Tianma's self-developed HOI (Hybrid Optoelectronic Integration) technology. This HOI technology incorporates three essential functions through its innovative embedded sensor design: fingerprint recognition, ambient light and color temperature sensing, and OLED emitter monitoring. Compared to traditional fingerprint solutions, the display offers a larger sensing area and faster recognition speed, significantly enhancing the user experience. The integrated ambient light and color temperature sensor continuously monitors environmental lighting conditions, allowing the system's SoC to dynamically adjust display parameters for optimal visual comfort in real time. Additionally, the OLED emitter monitoring function tracks brightness data and leverages intelligent compensation algorithms to ensure consistently high display performance throughout the product's lifecycle.

LuminoWood InvisiVue™ Privacy Display (12.3" LTPS High Transmissivity Mini-LED) – InvisiVue™ technology features a highly transmissive decorative layer that looks like wood grain in the non-operating state, while the active area of the display is invisible to the user. When the display is turned on, only the image content emerges through the 80% transmissive decorative layer. The combination of a Mini-LED backlight and the high-transmissivity decorative layer yields a high-quality image for improved visual perception and user experience. The LuminoWood Privacy Display supplements InvisiVue technology with a very narrow Viewing Angle (Up/Down/Left/Right) L45°/0<0.5%, ideal for passenger viewing without distracting the driver.

16" WQXGA 1~360Hz Oxide Display – This is the world's first 16" 1~360Hz wide refresh rate (WRR) oxide gaming panel. The WRR range of this panel exceeds that of current products (1~240Hz). Featuring advanced Oxide technology, it supports an intelligent 1Hz to 360Hz dynamically adjustable refresh rate, with a 2560x1600 WQXGA resolution, 500nit brightness, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Combined with a fast, 3ms GTG response time, it achieves both a 360Hz high refresh rate for a premium gaming experience and 1Hz ultra-low refresh rate for significantly reduced power consumption, representing a dual breakthrough in performance and energy efficiency for high-end gaming notebooks.

For more information, contact Tianma America, Inc., 13949 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710. 909-590-5833. [email protected]; www.tianma.com.

About Display Week:

Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth.

About SID:

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes R&D and manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Wuhu, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in automotive cockpit and rear seat entertainment devices, smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, and office equipment. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises: Micro-LED; a-Si, LTPS and Oxide-TFT LCD; rigid, flexible and transparent AM-OLED; 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications. For more information, visit us at usa.tianma.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

The content in this press release, including, but not limited to, product prices and specifications, is based on the information as of the date indicated on the document, but may be subject to change without prior notice.

Media Contact

Dale Maunu, Tianma America, Inc., 1 (408) 816-7003, [email protected], usa.tianma.com

Bill Maurer, Macrovision, 1 215-348-1010, [email protected], www.macrovis.com

SOURCE Tianma America, Inc.