Tianma's 13" Dynamic Flexible OLED and 12.3" InvisiVue Mini-LED named People's Choice Award winners at Display Week 2024

"We are incredibly proud of the work our team put in to preparing such a wide breadth of products and technologies at this year's Display Week. Winning these People's Choice Awards is an added honor," said Eric Cheng, President and CEO of Tianma America. "The worldwide Tianma group is leading the way in the industry, and these awards are a testament to their talent, dedication and perseverance."

13" Dynamic Flexible OLED

With the 13" Dynamic Flexible OLED, Tianma has successfully completed the technical development of the first dynamic bending OLED screen for vehicles in China, using flexible OLED screen technology and Corning Living Hinge technology. The surface curvature of the screen has a minimum bending radius of R200mm with a dynamic flex capacity of over 200,000 bends, while still meeting the mechanical strength requirements for in-vehicle regulations. In operation, this display can be adjusted according to the needs of both drivers and passengers.

When entering the car, the screen is hidden within the completely integrated interior. When needed the screen not only stands up to reveal information, be it instrument panel, navigation, or passenger-side entertainment, but can also bend fore-and-aft according to the user's height and viewing preferences, achieving the optimum viewing experience.

12.3" LTPS High Transmittance, InvisiVue, Textured, Mini-LED

This display features a high-transmittance decorative layer that looks and feels like brushed-metal in the non-operating state, while the active area of the display is invisible to the user. When the display is turned on, only the image content emerges through the 50% transmissive decorative layer. The combination of Mini-LED backlight and high-transmittance decorative layer yields a high-quality image for improved visual perception and user experience. Tianma's solution achieves an optimum balance of surface texture and image clarity.

About Display Week:

Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies – their advancement, integration into products, and commercialization. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth.

About SID:

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes Tianma Micro-electronics (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Tianma Japan, Ltd. (formerly known as NLT Technologies Ltd.), as well as manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, office equipment, and automotive and rear seat entertainment devices. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.

Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible, transparent, 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications.

