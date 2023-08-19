"TIAS ARMS: An Afternoon of Jazz" - Harmony and Hope United for Children in South Africa

Prepare to be swept away by the soothing sounds of jazz while contributing to a noble cause at the upcoming event, "TIAS ARMS:An Afternoon of Jazz." This enchanting afternoon promises to hit all the right notes as it raises funds for the betterment of children in South Africa. Mark your calendars for September 10th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and join us at the captivating Campas Jax located at 3950 Campus Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jazz enthusiasts and philanthropists alike are invited to indulge in an afternoon of live music and heartwarming camaraderie, all while making a meaningful difference in the lives of young ones. The event will feature a mesmerizing jazz quartet performance by the talented Rabbi Blue, known for weaving melodies that touch the soul and evoke emotions.

Generously sponsored by Phillips Auto of Newport Beach, CA, "TIAS ARMS:An Afternoon of Jazz" aims to support TIAS ARMS, who has managed to raise an impressive $1,200,000, with an astounding 93 cents of every dollar being directly allocated to the care of children and caregivers in South Africa. This commitment to transparency ensures that your contribution truly transforms lives.

"We are thrilled to invite everyone to 'Tias Arms: An Afternoon of Jazz,' where the power of music and the spirit of giving come together," says Joanne Baker, Founder of TIAS ARMS. "Your presence and support will resonate far beyond the melodies, nurturing hope and dreams for the children who deserve a brighter future."

Tickets for this remarkable event are priced at $80 per person, an investment that echoes the invaluable impact it will make. Secure your spot by visiting, https://tiasarms.networkforgood.com/events/58824-an-afternoon-of-jazz and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of unity, rhythm, and compassion. African Attire is highly encouraged, offering attendees a chance to embrace the cultural vibrancy of South Africa.

For more information on TIAS ARMS, please visit, https://tiasarms.org/.

