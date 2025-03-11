TibbChatAI Now Available for Download on the App Store – Revolutionizing AI-Powered Mental Health Support for Muslim communities Cambridge, MA – TibbChatAI, an innovative Islamically grounded AI-driven mental health coach chatbot, is now oﬃcially available for download on the Apple App Store. Designed to destigmatize access to mental health by providing Islamically grounded mental health education, TibbChatAI provides accessible, confidential, and personalized mental health coaching. TibbChatAI leverages advanced AI technology to educate users on managing stress, anxiety, and emotional well-being. TibbChatAI is designed to make mental health support more accessible. It oﬀers instant conversations, self-care tools based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) called "Tibblets, " personalized coaching sessions, and tracking to help with behavior change, all in a safe and easy-to-use platform. The app is tailored for individuals seeking guidance, mindfulness exercises, and resilience-building techniques rooted in Islamic values, all while ensuring privacy and discretion Since this is the first week of the holy month of Ramadan, we've also added Tibblets (coaching sessions) focused on nutrition and well-being during Ramadan to help maximize mindfulness, and foster patience and gratitude.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TibbChatAI, an innovative Islamically grounded AI-driven mental health coach chatbot, is now oﬃcially available for download on the Apple App Store. Designed to destigmatize access to mental health by providing Islamically grounded mental health education, TibbChatAI provides accessible, confidential, and personalized mental health coaching. TibbChatAI leverages advanced AI technology to educate users on managing stress, anxiety, and emotional well-being.

TibbChatAI is designed to make mental health support more accessible. It oﬀers instant conversations, self-care tools based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) called "Tibblets," personalized coaching sessions, and tracking to help with behavior change, all in a safe and easy-to-use platform.

The app is tailored for individuals seeking guidance, mindfulness exercises, and resilience-building techniques rooted in Islamic values, all while ensuring privacy and discretion

Since this is the first week of the holy month of Ramadan, we've also added Tibblets (coaching sessions) focused on nutrition and well-being during Ramadan to help maximize mindfulness, and foster patience and gratitude.

Key Features of TibbChatAI:

24/7 AI-Powered Conversations – Get instant emotional support anytime, anywhere.

Personalized Mental Health Education – AI-driven responses based on user interactions.

Mindfulness and Self-Care Techniques – Guided breathing exercises, meditation prompts, and stress management tips.

Confidential & Secure – Built with privacy in mind, ensuring user data protection.

Coming Soon - Global directory of validated Islamically grounded Therapists – Users have the option to match with therapists based on specialization, gender and language.

TibbChatAI was developed by Aisha Kokan at Harvard, with support from Harvard Innovation labs.

"We created TibbChatAI to empower Muslim users with an accessible, stigma-free, and intelligent mental health companion that aligns with their beliefs" said Aisha Kokan, Co-founder & CTO of RescaleMed Inc the company behind the innovative TibbChatAI app and platform.

"By combining AI with evidence-based therapeutic techniques, we aim to provide meaningful support to individuals navigating mental health challenges in the Islamic community."

How to Download TibbChatAI

TibbChatAI is now available for FREE download on the Apple App Store. Users can start their mental health journey by visiting

https:/ /apps.apple.com/us/app/tibbchatai/id6472703894

For more information about TibbChatAI, visit rescalemed.com

About TibbChatAI

TibbChatAI is a pioneering Islamically grounded AI-powered mental health chatbot designed to provide emotional support and self-care guidance. Developed with a commitment to accessibility, privacy, and AI-driven intelligence, TibbChatAI is reshaping the way people engage with mental health resources.

