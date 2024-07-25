tickadoo launches: AI ticketing platform debuts in New York, Vegas and London

"Customers want personalization and a tailored experience. We are going to revolutionize this industry." Post this

Unlike traditional ticketing services, tickadoo offers event suggestions that match users' interests, helping them discover new shows and experiences. Its map-based discovery tool lets users search for events considering distance, weather, and location. Users can also navigate bookings or use an AI-powered chat client within WhatsApp, making the process simple and convenient.

"The trends in live entertainment couldn't be clearer," Hellyer said. "Customers want personalisation, discoverability, and they want a tailored experience that focuses on their specific interests."

Hellyer expressed excitement about taking their expertise global with tickadoo. "We were always at the forefront of technology at London Theatre Direct, pushing boundaries and doing things no-one had ever done before. What's hugely exciting for me with tickadoo is going global - taking everything we learned about selling London theater and doing that in 180 cities across the world."

Tickadoo+ members will have access to exclusive benefits, including early ticket sales, special discounts, and VIP experiences. This program allows venues to offer enhanced experiences, building a loyal customer base.

"We've spent this last year assembling a world-class team. Every one of them is at the top of their game, from user experience to engineering. We know we are going to revolutionise this industry. We're coming up with new ideas every day. It is phenomenal what we can do now with the tech. Too many people throw the word 'groundbreaking' about, but this truly is. It's game changing," Hellyer added.

Mark Prethero, Co-founder & COO, who worked with London Theatre Direct and Headout, said: "Customers today really value spontaneity and personalisation. We are really focused on meeting audiences where they are, day or night, and serving up just the perfect last-minute suggestion for just the right moment, on a trip, or during an unplanned night out. That will help promoters book more seats, and give customers much more flexibility and choice."

tickadoo is currently available in New York, Las Vegas, and London, with plans to expand to over 180 cities worldwide.

Media Contact

Ed Perkins, tickadoo, 44 20 81663 4335, [email protected], www.tickadoo.com

SOURCE tickadoo