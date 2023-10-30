TicketManager Named Best Place to Work in SoCal for the Second Straight Year!

Best Places to Work SoCal 2023

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TicketManager today announced it has been named to the Best Places to Work SoCal 2023 list by Best Companies Group. TicketManager was recognized and selected based on responses from a detailed and comprehensive survey of its employees.

Best Companies Group's selection process relied heavily on detailed employee surveys, covering factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction played a crucial role in determining the top workplaces in Southern California.

Jaime Raul Zepeda, EVP of Best Companies Group, commended the high caliber of the selected companies. He remarked, "Each winner on this list has created an extraordinary work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The quality of the companies in the 2023 Best Places to Work SoCal list is truly commendable, as they have shown a clear commitment to their employees' satisfaction and development."

"Being named Best Places to Work SoCal 2023 is a testament to the depth and quality of our team here at TicketManager," said Paul Kim, Chief Marketing Officer at TicketManager. "Creating an environment that enables team members to punch their own ticket, without fail, has contributed to our massive growth over the last 16 years."

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.

