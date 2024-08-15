TicketManager Named in Los Angeles Business Journals' 2024 Best Places to Work in LA for the 8th Time

TicketManager was named a Best Place to Work in LA by Los Angeles Business Journal for the 8th time!

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TicketManager was recently named as one of this year's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This eighteenth annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses.

TicketManager was selected based on an extensive employee survey that measured the employee experience, and an in-depth evaluation of TicketManager's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

"Being named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for 2024 is an honor for TicketManager," said Paul Kim, Chief Marketing Officer at TicketManager. "It's our dedicated employees who make TicketManager a great place to work every day, and this award is a testament to the culture we've built together."

Interested in an exciting career in sports tech? Learn more about open positions at TicketManager!

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year.

Media Contact

Paul Kim, TicketManager, 1 877.423.4868, [email protected], ticketmanager.com

SOURCE TicketManager